NewsTribune football preview: Five to watch in 2022

Here’s a look at five football players in the NewsTribune area who could stand out this fall:

Nik Belski

Nik Belski, La Salle-Peru, Sr., OL: If you appreciate solid play in the trenches, look for No. 72 up front for the Cavaliers. L-P coach Jose Medina said Belski “gets on people and finishes blocks.” Belski has multiple offers from Football Championship Subdivision and NCAA Division II schools.

John Brady

John Brady, St. Bede, Sr, QB: In his first varsity season as St. Bede quarterback last fall, Brady threw for 1,699 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for 700 yards and seven scores. St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said Brady is “definitely the leader of the offense and he’s got a much better command of exactly what we’re trying to do.”

Augie Christiansen

Augie Christiansen, Princeton, Sr., RB/LB: Christiansen is a standout two-way player for the Tigers. Last season, he ran for 954 yards and 14 touchdowns while making 77 total tackles, intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble to help the Tigers to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

Teegan Davis of Princeton (Scott Anderson)

Teegan Davis, Princeton, Sr., QB/DB: Davis is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who’s equally dangerous with his arm or legs. He threw for 1,797 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 1,150 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall. He also made 75 tackles and intercepted four passes. “Whatever we ask Teegan to do, he can do,” PHS coach Ryan Pearson said.

Mac Resetich

Mac Resetich, Hall, Sr., RB/DB: Resetich is an explosive athlete who can be dangerous whether he’s put at quarterback, running back or receiver. Last season, he rushed for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns and 407 yards and three TDs receiving. He also had 44 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and six passes defended.