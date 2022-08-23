After ‘phenomenal’ offseason, Waleed Johnson set to take on role of Plano’s lead back

PLANO – Waleed Johnson channeled his inner Walter Payton in working to take his game to the next level.

After an eye-opening 2021 season, Plano’s junior running back said he was in the weight room “all day, every day” this offseason. He did sprint work on the track. Johnson came to Plano’s football field for agility work, and to hone his hand-eye coordination and ability to read holes.

And, yes, he borrowed from former Chicago Bears running back Payton’s legendary workouts, running up and down a hill near the school.

“Just working on my craft, getting faster, getting my speed up,” Johnson said. “I want to make sure my craft is perfect.”

That work has Johnson poised for a breakout junior season.

With honorable mention Class 4A All-State running back Ray Jones Jr., who ran for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games as a junior, having graduated, Johnson will be counted on to be the Reapers’ bellcow running back as they seek to build off a 6-4 season.

“We talked to him about it and I think he relishes the opportunity,” Plano coach Rick Ponx said. “His offseason was phenomenal.”

He’s already come a long way in a short time.

Johnson transferred in to Plano as a freshman, and made quite an impression playing JV that spring in his first season of organized tackle football. Prior to that, he only did flag football, and played basketball.

Last year, his first on varsity, the speedy Johnson ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns, caught nine passes for 197 yards and two TDs, had two more TDs on returns and intercepted four passes as a defensive back.

“The speed stood out. There is no question he stood out on the field but he was still learning his role,” Ponx said. “He had a pretty good mentor in Ray Jones in front of him that he learned from so we didn’t have to depend on him so much. He learned to lead and that’s what we’re seeing step forward now.”

Plano’s Waleed Johnson breaks away from Ottawa’s Trey Donnelly (14) on a run in the second quarter Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Ottawa. (Tom Sistak)

“I think I opened eyes a little bit. People didn’t know about me,” Johnson said. “I was on JV my first year, and that was my first year of football. I gave everything I got, made people notice me. I learned a lot from Ray – just staying healthy, staying consistent, just keep working. He put me under his wings, taught me everything he knows.”

Ponx has already witnessed Johnson take the mantle of team leader and run with it.

“Your best players have to be your best leaders. I don’t think there’s any question that Waleed has the talent to be one of the best players in the league,” Ponx said. “Now we need the leadership and the responsibilities that come with that. He has risen to the occasion. So far, he’s been phenomenal. He had a great camp, he’s been positive, encouraging people, and when you watch him in practice he’s one of the hardest working guys on the field.”

Johnson needed to put in the time to build up his body to take the pounding he’ll get as Plano’s lead back. Jones averaged about 20 carries a game last year, and had 30 in the playoff game at Kewanee.

“Waleed knows if he’s going to last a season in the league he had to get stronger; it was more injury prevention, strengthening his joints and muscles and everything else,” Ponx said. “We’ll use him in a lot of different places, he will move around. We will find ways to get him the ball.”

Johnson looks forward to it, starting with the season opener at Ottawa against a Pirates’ team that Ponx said returns eight starters on defense.

“I’m just going hard every day in practice, that is what prepares me. If I go hard in practice I’ll be prepared for games,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to be a good year. We’re looking very solid. I think we definitely can make the playoffs and go far.”