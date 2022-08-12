‘Looking to go all the way this year’: Amboy striving to finish what it started last season

AMBOY – Ending the 2021 I8FA football season in a 34-12 loss to Orangeville in the eight-man state semifinals was a bitter ending to an otherwise satisfying season for the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football team.

This year, however, there’s plenty of optimism and excitement surrounding the team with the return of senior quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer and several juniors who started last season.

“We’re excited to be back, especially after a tough loss to Orangeville last year in the semifinals. We’re looking to build on that this year,” said junior TE Brennan Blaine, an Illinois 8-Man Football Association first-team selection in the utility category last season. “We don’t want to lose like we did. We’re looking to go all the way this year.”

“I’m really excited to be back. We took a tough loss last year after the Orangeville game,” junior MLB Levi McKinley said. “And the fans know, the whole community knows, the school knows: we’re gonna come back this season, we’re gonna get that game back, get all the games back, try to push to state, and really just show everyone what we can do this year.”

The Clippers will be tested right away in Week 1 when they travel to Polo to take on the two-time defending eight-man state champion Marcos. In Week 5, they’ll get their highly-anticipated rematch with Orangeville.

Through summer camp and the first few practices of the offseason, Amboy coach Scott Payne has been impressed with the leadership he’s seen – and struck by how close-knit this year’s team is.

“These guys are working hard. Great team leaders. We’ve only got one senior, and he’s done a tremendous job of just being that lone senior and leading the team,” he said. “But all these juniors have really stepped up and done great jobs being team leaders and helping the younger kids along. And they all get along with each other. I’ve never seen a team with so much camaraderie as I do with these guys. Before practice, they’re over there joking around. They’re joking around after. It’s great to see that, those guys getting along as well as they do.”

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio players run through drills July 28 at the high school. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Junior center Trey Payne believes last year’s semifinal loss to Orangeville brought the team closer together.

“The chemistry of our team is built better after that loss to Orangeville,” he said. “So we’re able to be stronger and have better chemistry than we did last year.”

Lindenmeyer sees some of the younger players stepping up to help the Clippers’ cause this year.

“A few of the younger kids that are taking over the varsity senior spots from last year I think are really improving, and they’re gonna fill in really good this year,” he said.

In a survey of Clippers’ players and coach Payne, the consensus was that sophomore fullback Quinton Leffelman is poised to be this year’s breakout player.

“We’ve got a sophomore, Quinton Leffelman. He’s going to be playing defensive end and fullback for us. He’s a really good kid,” coach Payne said. “He worked his butt off all summer, and we’re expecting big things out of him running the football and on defense. He started last year as a freshman for us at nose guard, so he’s even better this year than he was last year.”

“I would say our fullback Quinton Leffelman’s going to step up big this year,” Blaine agreed. “He’s going to be starting both ways this year for us, so I think he’ll be good.”

“Quinton Leffelman this year, that’s gonna be a big player,” McKinley added. “We lost Joe Quest last year, our starting fullback, so it’s good for Quinton to come back and take over his spot. He’s gonna be good there.”

Trey Payne is expecting big things from RB/LB Landon Whelchel.

“I think Landon Whelchel will also have a big part on our defense this year after taking Jordan Gulley’s spot, and help create a lot of big plays for us on the defensive side,” he said.

Youth in the secondary is one potential concern for the Amboy co-op this year, especially during the early part of the season when it faces teams like Polo, Milledgeville and Milford-Cissna Park.

“One position is defensive back. We’re gonna have a sophomore there and then a sophomore backing him up. In an eight-man game, you’re one-on-one, and so that could be an early-on struggle for us,” coach Payne said. “But the sophomore we have starting there, he’s looked pretty good right now, without pads. But defensive back is one of our ... not a big concern, but it is a concern on defense.”

Offensively, the Clippers expect to win a lot of battles up front and consistently create movement at the point of attack.

“We have a really solid front line,” Lindenmeyer said. “They’re pretty big and strong, so they’re gonna open up a lot holes for us this year.”

“We’ve got Tucker back, and we’ve got three really good running backs in my mind. And we’ve got a really good offensive line,” coach Payne said. “Our offensive line’s big and quick and physical. So there’s two position groups I’m really excited about, to see what they can do in game-type situations.”

To take the next step this year, Amboy will need to become more effective in the passing game.

“Obviously, the biggest key to success for us is we’ve gotta be able to run the football. That’s what we like to do. On the other hand, though, we’ve gotta get better at passing the ball than we were last year,” coach Payne said. “We were pretty good last year, but we gotta get a lot better this year because we’re Amboy; teams know what we’re gonna do. But we put in a few more spread formations and some different pass plays, so we gotta be a lot better at throwing the football this year.”