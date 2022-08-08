Hall coach Randy Tieman reflects on 10-year anniversary of Daniel Lule’s death

When Randy Tieman took over the Hall football job for the second time in February, he looked up the date for the first practice and saw it was Aug. 8, 2022.

He knew the significance.

It was 10 years to the day he had his first practice during his first go-around as the Red Devils’ head coach.

And it was 10 years to the day that Tieman and the Red Devils suffered the unconscionable loss of Hall senior Daniel Lule, who collapsed 20 minutes into an afternoon practice session and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy later showed Lule, 17, died of an enlarged heart.

“When I took the job back, I looked when practice would start, and I knew it right away,” he said. “I really never said anything to anybody until recently. I told one of my old assistants, ‘Can you believe the day I’m starting my second stint is the same as the day I started my first and that was the day Daniel died?’ And he was like, ‘Woah.’

“It’s pretty ironic it would happen like that.”

Aug. 8, 2012 was a day not too much unlike Monday, temperatures cooler than they had been after a hot July and early start to August.

“It was hotter through the summer than it was that day. That day was only 70 degrees something, and misting. Kind of like today, except for the rain,” Tieman said.

“He made it through the whole summer. We were just doing agility work. It was nothing overbearing. It was a weird situation. You start thinking, was it something you did or you pushed him too hard.

“There were a couple of longtime coaches, older guys, that said they didn’t think they could come back from that. I didn’t know how I did. I really don’t. I couldn’t leave those kids.”

The autopsy disclosed Lule’s enlarged heart, which proved to be a ticking bomb that could go off at any time.

“They said it would have happened if he was sleeping, driving a car, no matter what it was,” Tieman said.

Tieman thinks of Daniel often.

“More than you would think,” he said. “The kid was a good kid. I think of him quite a bit, especially this time of the year.

“He was a good person. He did the right things. Just a shame it happened to him. It was a pretty tough month of that season. The kids seeing it all, it was a bad situation.”

“That was a real trying season. There was a lot that went on that year. That started it. We got it together after that, though.”

Tieman pictures the kind of man Lule would have become.

“Probably working a job, working hard. Probably having a house, taking care of that. I just think Daniel would have done good in life,” Tieman said.

“He always had a job even when he played football and stuff, he always had a job and did something to make money.”

An offensive guard, Tieman said Lule made himself into a good lineman.

“I coached him freshman and sophomore years, and he knew nothing coming in. He made himself strong enough and made himself a football player, basically,” he said.

Tieman was going to talk to this year’s team about Lule, but Monday morning’s rain cut his end-of-practice talk short. Although he gets too emotional to talk about it, he knows it’s important the kids know Lule’s story and why they touch the football figurine in the west end zone as they enter Nesti Stadium each time.

A marker was placed at Nesti Stadium after the death of Hall senior Daniel Lule during the first practice of the 2012 season. (BCR file)

“These kids probably didn’t even know anything about this. I think some of them have an idea, but they don’t really know,” he said.

The Red Devils’ coach, who guided Hall to a 45-39 record with six playoff appearances from 2012-19, said he will tell the kids “what kind of person Daniel was and how he was always there for his teammates.”

“The team came first to him. He would show up in the morning during weight room and spot kids and then come back in the afternoon and do his lifting. He didn’t have to do that,” Tieman said.

“He was always there for his buddies. It was something he just did. He knew how to be a teammate. I can’t say he was the greatest football player, but he did what you said and tried hard as he could to do it. Always willing to give.”