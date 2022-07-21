Burlington Central linebacker Robert Gall takes next step, ‘has chance to be special’

MAPLE PARK – Robert Gall has two years of film to point towards his growth.

The first thing that jumped out to the Burlington Central coaching staff back then was “he’s just got that side of the mental [aspect of the game down].”

“He’s just a smart football player. ... He was always in the right spot as a sophomore, never was making mistakes,” Central coach Brian Iossi said of Gall at the Kaneland 7-on-7 on Tuesday. “He always had everything down pat. That’s just continued to develop. That was the initial [takeaway].”

Iossi said that Gall, now a senior with a full season starting at middle linebacker under his belt, “all of a sudden, he’s got a step in him that he just hadn’t had before.”

“I’m excited to see him,” Iossi said. “I think he has a chance to be special. Hopefully, colleges start looking at him. I’d call him a late bloomer, really. He was solid last year, but he wasn’t off the charts. We could see that specialness in him.”

“Actually, if we didn’t have so much depth at receiver, he’d probably be one of our starting receivers, too. He’s gotten so much faster,” Iossi continued. “Just a natural in the box. He’s a kid I’d keep an eye on. I think he could be an all-conference linebacker in the fall.”

Gall, for his part, affirmed improving his speed has been a priority.

“I focused on getting faster because my instincts were always right, it’s just I didn’t have the natural speed to make plays I should make,” Gall said. “In the offseason, we worked a lot in the weight room.”

So, when opponents and coaches turn on film again this season, seeing No. 10 – Gall – will show “good reads, good tackling.”

“Just knowing where I am, knowing where my teammates are and how to make plays on the field,” Gall continued.

Central’s defense still is coming into focus. Gall, senior linebacker Michael Ganziano and senior defensive lineman James Muetterties, a three-year starter, will be a few building blocks for what projects to be a senior-laden unit.

“Last year, we were cover-three heavy [a defensive strategy that splits the field into thirds for coverage zones in the secondary],” Gall said. “This year, we are kind of changing it up. We’re showing more different coverages and different fronts because I think it’ll help all of our athletes.”

“JT Nielsen has been playing safety for us off and on, but he’s a kid, kind of same thing with Rob, just slowly getting better and better,” Iossi said.