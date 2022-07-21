Bolingbrook blessed with wealth of riches on offense

MORRIS – When it comes to the Bolingbrook football program, the discussion – besides what kind of success the Raiders are going to have – usually centers on the talent.

In the last couple of decades under coach John Ivlow, Bolingbrook has been a veritable Division I factory, churning out players such as Tuf Borland (Ohio State), Aaron Bailey (Illinois) and Anthony Morrison (Florida), just to name a few.

This year’s group of Raiders appears to be no different, as safety Damon Walters already has committed to Northwestern, while wide receiver I’Marion Stewart has several D-I offers on the table, but hasn’t made his decision yet.

The happiest guy on the field, however, might just be quarterback Jayden Lawrence. The senior has the luxury of choosing between Stewart, Kyan Barry-Johnson, Kaleb Miller and Kelrod Leaks at receiver, as well as handing the ball to Joshua Robinson at running back.

Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry Johnson makes a leaping catch at the Morris 7 on 7 scrimmage. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“It’s like there is no wrong decision,” Lawrence said during a four-way 7-on-7 competition at Morris with the hosts, Wilmington and Joliet West. “It seems like everybody’s always open. The hardest part is deciding which open guy to throw to.

“I guess maybe it will be whoever’s been nicest to me that week.”

Success has been a constant at Bolingbrook, going back to Phil Acton’s coaching days before Ivlow. The Raiders have appeared in the playoffs in 28 of the past 29 seasons, including 18 of 19 – including a state title in 2011 - with Ivlow in charge.

For Lawrence and the rest of the Raiders, it is what they have been building toward since they were young.

“I’Marion Stewart and I have played football together in youth leagues and stuff since we were 10,” Lawrence said. “We know each other well and have a good chemistry on the field. Also, Kyan [Barry-Johnson] and I’Marion go everywhere together, so where you see one, you see the other.

“I am excited about my senior year. With the guys we have, we think we can have a pretty good season.”

Bolingbrook’s I’Marion Stewart pulls in a pass for a score at the Morris 7 on 7 scrimmage. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

It has been a good summer so far according to Lawrence, and Ivlow likes the progress Lawrence has made. He also is high on freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, who flashed a strong, accurate arm during the competition.

“Jayden has looked really good this summer,” Ivlow said. “Both of our quarterbacks have. We have a good group of guys on offense that are coming back for their second year of varsity ball, and Jayden is a big part of that.

“We are winding down the summer, and we have had a good summer. Our quarterbacks have a lot of quality guys to throw to. Now, we have to figure out how to protect them.”

For Lawrence, the team is like a family, and that’s just how he likes it.

“The summer is for us to get our speed and timing down on the field,” he said. “But we are like a family off the field. When we aren’t practicing, we are still together. We will go get something to eat after practice or go bowling, or what have you. It’s not just good chemistry on the field. We have a great bond off the field as well.

“One of my favorite responsibilities as a quarterback is getting to know my teammates. I can tell if someone is down and needs lifting up or if someone needs to be motivated. Also, not only are all of our receivers great players, but Joshua Robinson is a dude at running back. It’s going to be a fun year.”