Richmond-Burton won’t lack toughness after graduation of standout Brock Wood

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s summer practices have been filled with energy and excitement for what’s to come.

“Everybody feeds off each other’s energy,” offensive lineman-linebacker Nate Komar said. “The whole team is excited about getting the opportunity to be really good again. We’re excited to do our thing: run hard, play hard and be physical. That’s kind of who we are as a team.”

Nobody embodied R-B’s toughness last season more than fullback-linebacker Brock Wood, who played with a broken thumb and was recovering from a quad and knee injury in a state semifinal loss to Class 4A state champion Joliet Catholic.

Wood, Friday Night Drive’s 2021 Fall Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year, was the Rockets’ unquestioned leader with 126 tackles, one interception and 15 tackles for losses. On offense, the hard-to-bring down fullback ran for a team-high 1,658 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Richmond-Burton quarterback Joe Miller said Wood’s contributions went far beyond what he provided on the field. Wood will play at NCAA Division III Dubuque with his older brother Dalton.

“Of course he made plays for us on the field, his physicality was amazing, but he was just a really good friend and good leader,” said Miller, who threw for 1,001 yards and 15 touchdown as a junior. “He wasn’t the most vocal, but when he did say something, everybody stopped and listened, and everybody got right back on track. His presence, friendliness and leadership helped us become closer as a team.”

Rockets coach Mike Noll, who has a 43-3 record in four years at the school, said Wood’s personality was infectious. He was liked on and off the field.

“I enjoyed seeing him in school every day,” Noll said. “He is just so well thought of in school, by his teammates and in the community. You don’t replace guys like that. You can’t. It just becomes someone else’s chance, someone else’s opportunity.”

That opportunity on offense will go to senior Steven Siegel, who was second on the team with 774 yards and 15 touchdowns. Similar to Wood, Siegel is a tough physical back and a workout warrior.

“He’s big in the thighs and hips,” Noll said. “Steven brings a little bit more speed and quickness. He hits the hole hard, and there’s some explosiveness there, too. He’s also our strongest in the weight room.”

Richmond-Burton’s Steven Siegel, right fights through a block during summer football practice Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Miller said Siegel (6-foot, 210 pounds) is the perfect teammate to take over Wood’s spot at fullback.

“I don’t think there’s anyone else that could fill [Wood’s] spot better,” Miller said. “He’s just a very physical back, and he’s very quick. He’s going to keep moving his legs. We’re going to ride that physicality as much as we can to wear down the defense.”

While Siegel will get the majority of reps at fullback, the Rockets have plenty of big bodies to help make up for the loss of Wood, including fullback Braxtin Nellessen (5-11, 235) and tailback Toby Quentrall-Quezada (6-0, 205). Both received playing time on varsity last year.

“Braxtin is just huge in the thighs and low to the ground, and he’s a good option there, too,” Noll said. “Toby will be a good tailback, same with [tailback] Ryan Saranzak. You don’t replace Brock with one guy. You don’t replace his production with one guy, you’ve got to use multiple guys.”

On defense, senior linebacker Zach Smith (5-10, 190) will take on more responsibilities at middle linebacker. Wood, along with Stephen Tower, were leaders at that position last season. Noll said Smith will be the play caller on that side of the ball.

“They were both very good leaders,” Smith said. “Tower was very smart, and he spoke a lot. Brock was everywhere for us. Last year, I played outside [linebacker], so it’s a new position for me. I like having that responsibility. I think I deal with the pressure well. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Smith said the Rockets will go into each week this season with the same mindset they had last year. The Rockets open the season Aug. 26 against Urban Prep-Bronzeville.

“We’re hoping to strike some fear in our opponents,” Smith said. “Obviously, the last couple years, we haven’t lost much, only once, so we want to keep that mentality up, be ready and keep them scared.”