Orlando Kye Woodhouse a leader of improved Oswego East O-line

AURORA – Orlando Kye Woodhouse enters a key development season with a basic plan.

The Oswego East senior right guard has a simple but important job this season. The Wolves have a dynamic offensive attack, led by Navy recruit, quarterback Tre Jones, and powerhouse running back, Oshobi Odior. A two-way threat, Jones passed for 853 yards and ran for 310 yards last season to lead the Wolves to a 6-4 record and the Class 8A playoffs.

At 6-foot, 3-inches and 280 pounds, Woodhouse, a second-year starter, is one of the most experienced players on an offensive line oozing with potential.

“Last year, I learned a lot of players are stronger than on JV and freshmen, so you have to get ready to get hit a lot harder,” Woodhouse said. “I have a lot of faith [in Tre], especially that he’s going to make the right play and best play possible every time we go down the field, no matter what happens on the line. I just want to have fun and do my best this year.”

Standing on a field just outside the main stadium at West Aurora High School on Thursday, Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc watched his linemen compete in several competitions. LeBlanc said he’s seen tangible improvement across the board, but joked that he’s still waiting for the evaluation of one last person.

“It’s funny. A few years back, we were getting ready to play a team and my wife was at the game,” he said. “I go over to her before the game, and she goes, ‘Wow, their guys are so much bigger than your guys.’ But I don’t think that’s the case for us this year. We have some size up front and we’ve had a group of guys that that really bought into our offseason training and built good strength.”

Oswego East senior Orlando Kye Woodhouse (Bob Narang)

Woodhouse is one of the leaders on an offensive line that includes returning starters, right tackle Tim Savchuk and center Marco Bellanca.

“I think we have a good mix of guys who may be little undersized but athletic, but also some guys that block the sun out,” LeBlanc said. “With Tre, we have to be able to protect him. We feel we have a group of linemen able to match up what we see week to week in the Southwest Prairie.

“Orlando Woodhouse is the glue that holds the group together. He does a great job for us, gotten better with his footwork and stronger. He’s able to run much better this year. Tim Savchuk has Power 5 potential. He used to be a basketball player, but he’s bought into being a football player. This will be only his second full year playing football.”

Oswego East senior Jack Benson

Defensively, senior defensive end Jack Benson, a two-year starter, enters a pivotal season. Benson said he’s ready for the challenge being a leader on defense.

“I feel I’ll be a lot better, especially coming from the offensive side,” Benson said. “I know who the person across me is thinking, and can use that. I’m a lot stronger. I put on a lot of weight during the COVID year, but turned most of that into muscle. I want to make some plays and get a lot of sacks to help the team win.”