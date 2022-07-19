Converted QB Mason Luker part of solid Geneva D-line for team eager to build on playoff season

AURORA – Geneva senior Mason Luker’s physique showed he belonged at the all-linemen camp last week at West Aurora.

After playing quarterback in his first two seasons, Luker switched to defensive end for his junior season.

Luker said the transition included a few growing pains, but he enters his final season armed with more confidence from working on his body to adjust to the physical play on the line. Luker looked and played the part at West Aurora’s “Battle of the Big Butts” Lineman Challenge.

Luker said he packed on nearly 30 pounds since last season and is a solid 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds.

“I feel a lot better this summer,” Luker said. “Last year I was so new to the position after coming over from quarterback in my freshman and sophomore year to defensive end. I gained weight, got taller and got some moves down.”

How did Luker add quality weight?

“I was eating a lot, in the weight room a lot and I worked on my speed a lot,” he said. “I wanted to add good weight and not get fat and keep my conditioning good.”

Luker, who received an offer from Culver Stockton College on July 4, is a player with upside because of his quality size and ability to read an offense.

Luker said he’s looking forward to sacking a few of his former quarterback counterparts.

“Reading the offense and knowing all the plays comes in handy a lot, knowing what quarterbacks are going to do in situations and stepping up in the pocket has really helped me a lot,” Luker said. “I’m an all-around better player. My hands have gotten better and I’ve gotten quicker and got more moves down.”

Luker is part of a solid defensive group that also includes junior defensive end Rocco DiLeonardi. With Luker and DiLeonardi, the Vikings’ 3-4 defense is athletic, experienced and possesses speed, defensive line coach Joe Ninni said.

“I’m looking for a big year from both of them and expectations are high. We have speed and size out of those end guys, which is going to be huge. Our experience is better. They’re having a blast, putting up some good numbers in agility stuff and even did well in the sled stuff.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound DiLeonardi said he’s excited to lead the Vikings to another playoff run after the team lost to St. Rita in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. It was Geneva’s first playoff appearance since 2015.

“Last year I didn’t expect to start, so it was definitely intimidating and a wake-up call for sure,” DiLeonardi said. “It was fun. We had a bunch of seniors guiding me and Mason. But now, I’m definitely a lot stronger. I’m similar in speed and am a little faster. I want to go as far as we can in the playoffs. Last year we had a great run, but we can definitely go further. I’m excited. I also know I can do so much better than I did last year. Now I know how to use my hands better, attack guards and tackles in a better way.”