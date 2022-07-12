‘Night and day’ After transfer last summer, Navy recruit Tre Jones settles in for second season at Oswego East

AURORA – Tre Jones elicited a roar from the Oswego East sideline when he juked a defender. He took command by gathering them into one big huddle.

A year later, Jones’ feet are firmly on the ground as the Wolves’ leader.

The senior quarterback made the decision midway through last summer to return to his home district and transfer from Montini to Oswego East. Without the benefit of typical preparation, Jones still led the Wolves to five straight wins to start the season, and a 6-3 regular-season record.

As Jones, who recently committed to Navy, reflected on his progress after a joint practice with Metea Valley on July 7, he sounded like a quarterback clearly comfortable in his own skin within the program.

“Night and day from last year, completely night and day,” Jones said. “I wasn’t even with these guys at this time last year. It’s a good situation to be in a system for a full year. We’re in a good place right now.”

Jones, a dynamic dual threat, threw for 853 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 310 yards and five TDs for Oswego East last fall.

Wolves’ coach Tyson LeBlanc, though, is excited to see what Jones can do with a year in the system under his belt.

“It makes a world of difference,” LeBlanc said. “You talk about understanding of the offense, you talk about rapport with the guys on the team, feel for the receivers, all that stuff makes a difference. The work that he has put in, he has improved himself and the time he has with the team makes a world of difference.”

Indeed, Jones said building that chemistry with his receivers over the offseason is perhaps his most important work since last year.

“Just working on timing stuff, being able to be with my guys for a full offseason,” Jones said. “Football is timing and anticipation. When you’re able to do that stuff, when you’re able to know your guys, it makes the game a lot easier going into the season.”

The talent surrounding Jones will look significantly different.

Oswego East graduated its No. 1 receiver, Ty Carlson, and speedy running back Darquel Sanders. But Josh Polubinski is a year into transitioning from quarterback to receiver. His brother Mike Polubinski, a safety, will play some receiver, and LeBlanc said that Jalen Lewis is another quality receiver. Oshobi Odior brings 6-foot-2, 245-pound size to the backfield, and LeBlanc also likes Aiden Moriarty at H-back.

“We have good pieces around Tre,” LeBlanc said. “They are new pieces from what we had last year but I think the amount of time he has spent with these guys supersedes having the seniors last year with a new quarterback.”

Juny Almeida plays defense while taking on Metea Valley in a practice on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Metea Valley. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

While Jones will pilot the Oswego East offense, senior linebacker Juny Almeida will be the leader on the other side of the ball.

A third-year starter, Almeida is moving to outside linebacker after playing inside the past two seasons.

“Just a kid that doesn’t talk but is a tough, hard-nosed kid, does his job, puts himself in a position to make plays,” LeBlanc said. “He is one of those guys that we always notice he’s around the ball. He gets his hands on a lot of passes. We were thinking let’s put him outside where there’s a little more action with the passes. Great leader. Anytime you have three-year starters, you lean heavily on those guys on Friday nights.”

Almeida has had a busy offseason. He worked out at camps at North Central and Lake Forest colleges, and at the Rise and Fire camp in Wheaton. Uncommitted, he made three visits, including to Wartburg and Knox. He likes what he sees out of the Wolves’ defense surrounding him.

“Doing pretty good, starting to trust each other more,” Almeida said. “I can trust my corners more. I feel we’ll be really good this season.”

That season begins in just over six weeks, an Aug. 26 season opener against Waubonsie Valley. The Wolves first have a busy July schedule including a trip to a 7-on-7 at Downers Grove South on July 16.

“Obviously you are eager to get to that first game, but you also want another 10 weeks to prepare for it,” LeBlanc said. “I feel good about where we are at. We have things to clean up, but we have a team that I don’t think we need to do a lot of fancy things. I hope that we can be physical, fast and athletic.”