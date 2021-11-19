Cary-Grove fullback Nick Hissong carries offensive load in explosive triple-option attack

Cary-Grove fullback Nick Hissong’s first-quarter touchdown run in a Class 6A quarterfinal win over Crystal Lake Central, a 58-yarder in which the 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior barreled over the free safety and broke away from everybody, has been something of a recurring theme this postseason.

Despite Hissing being the the focal point of C-G’s triple-option offense, defenses have not been able to slow down the Trojans’ bruising runner.

“He’s done that several times where he’ll get through the first level and then take off,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “He doesn’t have the same speed that [2013 C-G grad] Kyle Norberg had when he was our fullback, but he’s got great power, and he’s got very good speed – the kind of deceiving speed where you think a guy like him would be more of a plodder, a 4-yard, 5-yard guy.

“He can do that, but he’s been able to read his blocks, and he’s been able to make big plays once he gets to the second or third level.”

Hissong, who has 1,374 yards and 22 scores on 146 carries (9.4 average), and the No. 1-seeded Trojans (12-0) host No. 6-seeded Lake Forest (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Al Bohrer Field with the winner advancing to the 6A state championship game Nov. 27 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

C-G, winner of 16 consecutive games, has not lost a game since a quarterfinal defeat to Prairie Ridge in 2019. If Lake Forest is going to stop the Trojans’ streak, slowing down C-G’s go-to fullback has to be its No. 1 concern.

Trojans starters have found the end zone on all but one offensive possession in the playoffs. Hissong has been a big part of that, running for 359 yards and eight TDs on 33 carries in three playoff games. He’s also had thee scoring plays of more than 54 yards, one in each game.

Seaburg knew Hissong had the right look to become a difference maker at fullback early on. As a freshman in 2018, Hissong was the JV fullback but played in the Trojans’ first-round playoff win over Wauconda before he broke an ankle.

He started at fullback two years ago as a sophomore in the quarterfinal loss to Prairie Ridge. Hissong’s brother, Evan, a 2020 graduate, was a starter on the offensive line for the Trojans’ 6A state championship team in 2018.

Cary-Grove's Nick Hissong jumps over Prairie Ridge's Matt Fryer on his way to a touchdown April 10 during the spring season. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

“Evan was a very tough football kind of guy, and we looked at the family genes and figured that Nick was in that mold, too,” Seaburg said. “As a freshman, he really blossomed. He learned from [2020 grad] Blake Skol, and he just thrived.

“Playing fullback in our offense takes a tremendous amount of toughness. You’re getting hit every play. Nick was able to do that as a freshman.”

Hissong learned a lot from Skol, who eventually was moved off fullback because of Hissong’s success there.

“The hardest part is the physical part,” Hissong said. “You get hit pretty hard, and you’re constantly thinking, ‘Get back up, you’ll be fine.’ I’m a lot bigger than [Skol], but he ran like he was a lot bigger than me. He always fought for those little yards that most people don’t notice. The big plays don’t always come right away, so you have to fight for the little ones, and eventually it will come.”

The Trojans are led up front by offensive linemen Zach Petko, Nolan Sharkey, Max Katsenos, Niko Neckopulos, Aaron Caspary, Michael Gustafsson, Ryan Gustafsson and tight end Noah Riley. Hissong said every long run is made possible by them.

His long run against Central didn’t take much thinking.

“The run was good, but I think the biggest part of the play was the offensive line,” Hissong said. “I hugged their block, and it ended up the way it did. I believe they should get as much credit as any other position, especially the skill positions. They get a tremendous push, and it allows the entire backfield to break away and make big plays.”

The big-play ability and focus given to Hissong has opened up the passing game for C-G. Senior quarterback Jameson Sheehan has thrown only 61 times, but he’s completed 63.9% of his passes for 13 touchdowns, one interception and 805 yards.

Sheehan’s favorite target, Riley, has 26 catches and seven TDs.

“We’ve been fortunate to take advantage of the other aspects of our offense that other teams aren’t as focused on,” Seaburg said. “Jameson throws the ball really well, and Noah has had an outstanding year. He’s really improved from where he was last year as a route runner and catching the ball. They really have a good synergy between them. We’re comfortable throwing 10 or 12 times, and we’re comfortable throwing it five times like we did [against Central].”

In addition to Hissong, the Trojans have big-play producers with running backs Drew Magel, Wade Abrams and Toby Splitt. Abrams has been held out of the playoffs with an injury, but Seaburg hopes to get him back against Lake Forest. Splitt has taken over Abrams’ role.

Magel is second on the Trojans with 916 rushing yards on 58 attempts (15.8 average) and 11 scores. Sheehan has 646 yards on 58 carries (11.1 average) and 11 touchdowns, and Abrams has 588 yards on 37 carries (15.9 average) and eight touchdowns.

“They all complement [Hissong] very well,” Seaburg said. “Wade, Drew and Toby all have good speed. It’s been a real key to our offense getting explosive plays. You saw it with Drew, almost breaking one on the sidelines. He has that speed you can’t coach.”

Sheehan said Hissong is a tireless worker. He noticed him putting in extra work during the spring. It’s always a good feeling to hand it off to his fullback.

“He’s such a big running threat,” Sheehan said. “Teams key on him, and it’s so hard to defend. ... He’s a big kid. Just give him the ball and, for sure, it’s a first down. He’s worked so hard in the offseason, and he’s improved so much every week.”

Hissong and the offense don’t care how they get it done – big plays or long drives. As long as they end up in the end zone.

“Once we get rolling, it’s hard to stop us,” Hissong said.