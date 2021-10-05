Kane County Chronicle football notes: Ty Risberg and St. Charles East don’t stop believing, start ‘clicking’ in big win over Geneva

Ty Risberg knows that there is belief within the St. Charles East program that “every week we’re going to go out to compete.”

Perhaps no better recent example of that stems from the Saints’ 28-20 victory over Geneva last Friday. The Saints entered last Friday on a three-game losing streak – while Geneva was coming off an overtime victory over St. Charles North.

Risberg made a huge stop on fourth down with Geneva seven yards away from a potential score to ice the game for the Saints.

“There’s never a doubt going into any of our games that we couldn’t do it,” said Risberg, a senior offensive and defensive tackle said. “I think we finally started clicking. We went out and played football and that’s really what’s important.”

Key preparation by the Saints proved monumental for the pivotal play, which was a Carter Powelson rushing attempt.

”We had done a lot of scouting and the coaches did a great job with film and scout team all week,” Risberg said. “[The Vikings] ran a lot of power, so they pull their guard. It’s 4th-and-2; that’s their go-to play. That‘s the play they respond with.”

”[I] saw the guard was light on his hands, so I kind of jumped it a little. I was in the place to make a play. I think anyone else on that team would’ve made that play just because of the amount of preparation we did.”

After a difficult winless shortened spring season and a bumpy first month of the fall season, outside expectations on the Saints’ playoff chances perhaps have been low to this point.

The Saints can’t control those expectations.

”That’s one of the big things we focus on,” Risberg said. “You can only control yourself. You’ve got to push yourself; you’ve got to push your teammates and you’ve got to push the program in a positive direction.”

”People are going to have expectations and have their thoughts about us, but that’s out of our control and we can’t worry about that,” Risberg continued.

The Saints’ next test will be St. Charles North (3-3, 1-3), who is coming off of a victory over Lake Park. The North Stars handled the Saints 34-0 in the spring, but the rivalry has typically been much more competitive in recent years. St. Charles East won the contest in 2019, 31-21, but the North Stars did the season before, 28-7.

Regardless, Risberg knows “getting a win definitely helps with [team] confidence.”

“It’ll be a big game; I mean, we all know last year wasn’t normal,” Risberg said. “But, a North game is always massive. The big thing is to just keep your composure and like I said earlier, control what you can control.”

“Right now, mentally, we’re going to prep like we do for any other game. We know the kids over there better; we grew up with them, but we’ve got to set some of the emotions aside because when you have emotions, you’re going to make mistakes and we just want to go out there and be the best team possible . It’s just controlling those control factors: Preparation, [execution], etc.“

Joey Wells’ under-the-radar impact at Batavia

The impact Batavia senior Joey Wells has on a game might not be super evident simply by scrolling a stat sheet, but it is not lost on his Bulldogs teammates.

Wells, typically at tight end, has only has one catch for four yards on the season. But, it’s his blocking ability and other small subtleties that is allowing players like Eric Newberry and Drew Gerke to shine in the passing game.

”On film, he’s going to show a lot of things he did [Friday] to control the game,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said following Batavia’s 41-20 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South last Friday. “Blocking, moving, a lot of other detail things. But, he just had an incredible day for us.”

Whatever he’s needed for, Wells is ready to go. Wells was utilized as a fullback during the WW South game.

”I kind of have been tight end and linebacker growing up,” Wells said. “I was a linebacker sophomore year. Going to my junior year, I was moved to tight end; I was mostly tight end.”

“I find it fun blocking guys,” Wells said. “I kind of like that stuff,” Wells said. “I’ll do whatever coach asks me to. I don’t really care about [the] spotlight. I’ve never really been in the spotlight my whole life pretty much.”