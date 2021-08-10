‘Blessed with the opportunity:’ Oswego QBs Julian Toma, Cruz Ibarra take early varsity experience into fall season

OSWEGO – Julian Toma received an unexpected introduction to the crucible of varsity football during an unusual season.

He met it head on.

One play after then-Oswego starting quarterback Cole Pradel went down with a knee injury in Week 2 in March at Plainfield North, Toma completed a 30-yard pass to Deakon Tonielli.

“Just being thrown into that Plainfield North game, it was quite an experience,” said Toma, now a senior. “Everybody talks about the jump from sophomore to varsity football, but you don’t really understand it until that first game.”

Toma and Cruz Ibarra, now a junior, both were the recipients of unanticipated repetitions as underclassmen behind center last spring.

Now they’ll take that into the fall season, which kicked off Monday with the first day of practice across Illinois.

Needless to say, Toma carries much more confidence from his spring experience.

“I was torn, with Cole’s injury. I was upset for him with it being his senior year, but I was blessed with the opportunity,” Toma said. “If I didn’t have any experience starting my first varsity game as a senior it would have been way too difficult. After that experience I feel way more confident.”

Toma, one of several skill-position players returning for Oswego this fall, didn’t mind a bit being out there bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“Honestly, I’m kind of used to it by now; last year we would be lifting at 5:30 a.m.,” he said. “This is a little nicer.”

Oswego’s Deakon Tonielli (80) during football practice at Oswego High School in Oswego on Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Tonielli wouldn’t call himself an early riser, but he gladly made the exception Monday.

A head start on the competition doesn’t hurt.

“It’s really just all about outworking other people,” said Tonelli, Oswego’s junior tight end/wide receiver. “It felt good to be out there with the guys. Getting up early is hard for me. After it’s done, though, I felt good.”

Oswego felt good to be back at it.

The Panthers were on the field by 7:30 a.m. for a three-hour practice, and returned in the afternoon for a one-hour walk-through.

It’s a return to normalcy after last school year’s unprecedented move to spring football because of the pandemic.

Well, almost normal. A lightning warning after an hour Monday moved Oswego indoors, where COVID-19 protocols remain in effect.

“Going indoors, we have to put our masks on, but aside from that it feels good to be back,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said.

Oswego head coach Brian Cooney gives instructions during football practice at Oswego High School in Oswego on Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Cooney is sure glad to have Tonielli back.

At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Tonielli emerged as a matchup nightmare in his first varsity season last spring with 25 catches. He saved his best game for his last, Oswego’s win at Minooka to clinch the Southwest Prairie West title.

Cooney thinks Tonielli, who received an offer from Tennessee less than a month after season’s end, is just getting started.

“He’s a kid that you know, based on what he did sophomore year at the varsity level and his ability and potential with his size and mechanics that he would keep the recruiting end of my job busy,” Cooney sad. “He is just starting to fill out.”

Tonielli lists his speed and blocking on the outside as areas he can improve. He recently paid a visit to Michigan with teammate Mark Melton for a barbecue, where he received a tour of the campus and worked out in front of assistant coach Jay Harbaugh.

“It’s kind of crazy. We saw [head coach] Jim Harbaugh watching us,” Tonielli said. “Just got to stay calm and play football.”

Oswego’s Cruz Ibarra (9) throws a pass during football practice at Oswego High School in Oswego on Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Who starts Week 1 at Neuqua Valley is something to watch and appears to still be an open competition. Cooney prefers not to shuffle quarterbacks in and out, but Oswego did a lot of it in the spring.

The bigger question, anyway, could be up front, where Oswego must replace four of its five offensive linemen.

“We have a couple kids chomping at the bit; there was talent ahead of them last year,” Cooney said. “What we’re looking for the quarterback competition is not just that they run the ball, but that they’re comfortable running the ball and they’re able to command the huddle.”

Toma, who recently received his first offer from Roosevelt University, said his offseason work has been both mental and physical.

“Just reads in general, presnap read, but the one thing I wanted to work on was my speed,” Toma said. “Just being able to run the ball instead of relying on my arm.”

Toma, Tonielli and the Panthers will be thrown right into the fire this fall. Oswego opens at Neuqua Valley, then hosts DuKane Conference powerhouse Batavia in Week 2.

“We have our work cut out for us the first two weeks, but we know that,” Cooney said. “It will do nothing but prepare us for the competition coming up.”