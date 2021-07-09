‘It’s been great to get the pads out’ Geneva, new coach Boone Thorgesen kick off summer camp

GENEVA – Three short bursts of whistles indicated the end of the second day of pads in a new era of Geneva football.

The smiles coming off players’ faces after breaking for a post-practice team huddle all but indicated Vikings football – enthusiasm and all – is on the ascent.

”This week has been great. It’s been great to get the pads out,” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “The kids have been enthused and ready to go. When they’re doing that, it’s fun. We’re having fun, and that‘s the big thing this summer – get better [and] have fun. …Anytime we’re out there, it’s an opportunity to get better, and we’re going to take full advantage of that.”

Thorgesen is in his first season as varsity head coach following Rob Wicinski’s retirement after 21 years at the helm of the Vikings.

The most rewarding part thus far?

”Just being out here and playing football,” Thorgesen said. “And having the kids work and see the lightbulb switch [on] a little bit. I told the kids at the beginning of camp: Summer camp is one of my favorite [times] because you get to see all the hard work you put in the offseason. Even though it was five, six, seven weeks, I get to see the growth [they] made in that short time and you get to see that out on the field.

”We’ve seen a lot of guys pop early on that used those seven weeks to get better in the weight room, get faster and stronger. That’s exciting, and as coaches, we want to see [that].”

Geneva's Alex Porter (left) hands the ball off to Jackson Reyes as Head Coach Boone Thorgesen looks on during a practice session at the school on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Vikings return quarterbacks Alex Porter and Jackson Reyes, who rotated at times throughout the shortened six-week spring season. Both likely will continue competing for the starting job during the offseason.

Porter, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns last season, balanced playing lacrosse in the final weeks of the season.

”Alex is a lead-by-example guy, so he’s at everything,” Thorgesen said. “It’s a lot of our guys, not just Alex, it’s our [players who also compete in] baseball, lacrosse, track. A lot of these guys didn’t have much of a summer. Sometimes, that’s good. You don‘t think. You just go out and play and be kids and compete. You don’t know any better. This is what it is. This is how it used to be for all these guys that played three sports back in the day.”

Geneva's Jackson Reyes throws the ball during a practice session at the school on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Reyes wasn’t far behind with 288 yards and two touchdowns in his opportunities in the spring.

“It’s been [going] well,” Reyes said of camp. “Coaches are coaching it up well. We’re learning. We’re taking our time. We’re not going to rush everything. We’ve been taking our time.

”Running against our defense [has been fun],” Reyes continued. “Running our plays [and] trying to get better.”

Learning new terminology for the offense has been an adjustment.

”It’s the same idea, but the wording is different for a lot of the stuff,” Porter said.

“It’s all new stuff, so you’ve got to find a way to keep everyone [engaged]. ... We’re all having fun out there. I like everyone on the team. We have no problems. When you go out there and play, we’re working hard, but we’re with our friends so it makes a great dynamic.”