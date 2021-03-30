Kendall County football notebook: Oswego East junior running back Darquel Sanders opening eyes in just second year playing football

Darquel Sanders had hoop dreams growing up.

He appears, however, to have found his true athletic calling under the Friday night lights.

The latest impressive outing in the Oswego East junior running back’s young football career came Friday, March 26, when Sanders ran for 136 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder, in the Wolves’ 34-27 loss at Minooka.

Not bad for a kid in just his second year playing organized football.

“Everybody wants to be a basketball player, and he thought he was a basketball player, and for years athletically he was able to do well on the basketball court,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “It took me two years to tell him that football was his sport. I told him you’re a B-team player in basketball, you could be an A-teamer in football.”

Sanders indeed played on the freshman B basketball team his first year at Oswego East, while LeBlanc encouraged him in the hallways to try football. Sanders acquiesced his sophomore year, but he missed football camp the summer before his sophomore season playing AAU basketball.

He got into his first game as a sophomore, and the first time he touched the ball he went about 65 to 70 yards for a touchdown.

“You can tell when kids don’t know how to set angles for the kind of speed he has,” LeBlanc said. “He turned the corner and he was gone.”

Indeed, Sanders ran track in middle school at Thompson Jr. High School. LeBlanc believes he would have been a state qualifier last year, had the state track meet not been canceled.

LeBlanc and Oswego East found out just how fast Sanders was when they timed kids at an offseason combine.

Sanders showed up late, didn’t stretch, got down in a three-point stance – and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. He ran it again, and was clocked in 4.33.

“They looked at me like I was crazy,” Sanders said.

“We knew he was fast, but he’s elite fast,” said LeBlanc, who also coaches track. “All of a sudden, there was interest in colleges because of his track speed.”

Sanders has since put in time in the weight room and with workouts. He was as the gym every day training with his best friend, Oswego junior running back Mark Melton.

“I’m learning a lot of things now,” said Sanders, who has also put in the time in the classroom to become an A/B student. “The position of running back is hard. I need to work on my footwork and everything. When I hit that gap, I need to make a move.”

Sanders is part of a dynamic young backfield with sophomore Oshobi Odior, who had 94 yards on five carries with two TDs against Minooka as the Wolves were just shy of 300 yards rushing.

“Darquel continues to get better and the sophomore Oshobi is going to be really special and [senior quarterback] Michael Ford has the ability to run the ball,” LeBlanc said. “Our O-line has played better than I anticipated. Put all three of those guys into the mix makes us tougher to defend.”

Oswego at Plainfield North Oswego's Deakon Tonielli comes up with a reception during football game between Oswego at Plainfield North. March 26. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Oswego’s big target:

He’s only played in two varsity games this season, but Deakon Tonielli appears to be a person whom Oswego opponents will need to have on their radar going forward.

Tonielli, a 6-foot-5 sophomore tight end/receiver, caught four passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ Week 1 win over Plainfield South. He caught four more passes for 81 yards Friday, March 26, at Plainfield North. Tonielli hauled in a 30-yard reception from Julian Toma to set up Oswego’s first touchdown and later caught a 35-yarder from Cole Pradel as part of a 98-yard scoring drive.

“We definitely have plans for Deakon around here,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “Deakon brings a different element to the outside game. He can go up and get it, and when he’s on his route running game and the ball is on time he has great hands, as well.”

Even when he doesn’t catch a pass, Tonielli’s frame is such that he can draw pass interference penalties from smaller defenders, as he did on one occasion against Plainfield North. He is a nice complement for Oswego’s passing game opposite leading receiver Nik Hampton.

“Even Week 1, first game of the season, he planted both feet in the end zone and used both long arms to catch the ball at its highest point and he was able to keep his feet in bounds,” Cooney said. “Very impressive.”

Yorkville's Deajeion Lewis (19) carries the ball against West Aurora during a football game in Aurora March 26 (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Yorkville’s next man up:

Yorkville suffered a tough loss last Friday when senior running back Dougie Burson suffered a season-ending leg injury in its win at West Aurora.

Burson, who ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Plainfield Central, was hurt in the first half of the 35-21 Foxes’ win. Burson was Yorkville’s backup running back as a junior, and seemed poised for a breakout spring season. Burson, committed to play collegiately at Division III UW-Oshkosh, broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg. He had surgery this week.

“To see how hard he works, the fact that he played basketball, I’m happy he did that, been going through additional adversity – these kids have been through enough,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “You hate to see it happen, especially senior year to a kid that’s done it the right way. It’s not fair but he’ll respond.”

The Foxes responded in his absence.

Deajeion Lewis ran for 185 yards on 33 carries at West Aurora, and looks to be Yorkville’s lead back going forward.

Lewis, the top runner for Yorkville’s sophomore team in 2019, presents a change of pace from Burson.

“Dougie is a little more downhill, physical type of runner. Deajeion is physical too but he’s more of a jitterbug type kid,” McGuire said. “He runs a little more laterally some times whereas Dougie hits the hole hard. Dougie was more one plant and go where Deajeion is multiple plants and go. It was a great change of pace. We knew he was a good back for us last year on the sophomore team, in the weight room he’s been doing all the right things. He just got his turn a little sooner than anticipated.”

Whoever is carrying the ball seems to be having success, Yorkville averaging 222.5 yards rushing through two weeks, which McGuire said is a credit to linemen like Jarek Slavin and Manny Cervantes.

“Manny and Jarek are playing both ways, on the field almost the entire time,” McGuire said. “To run for 200 yards back-to-back weeks says a lot about our O-line.”

Plano's Nehemiah Denton (56) and Luca Schoensee (11) hit Ottawa’s Bryant Schomas (6) for a loss during a football game in Plano March 20 (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Reapers show progress in defeat:

Plano coach Rick Ponx saw progress from his team’s 35-12 loss at Morris last Friday. The Reapers spotted the Redskins a 14-0 lead less than halfway through the first quarter, but held their own the rest of the way. The two teams played to more or less a push in the second half, even with Morris keeping its starters in.

“We were in that position numerous times last year and we folded. We would end up in a running clock and wanted to just get out of there,” Ponx said. “I look at how we played as a win as far as I’m concerned. For us to bounce back, come out in the second half and hold them to one touchdown and score, I’m happy from that perspective. We wouldn’t have done that a year ago.”

It’s a young group that’s coming together, and has Ponx excited looking ahead to the fall and year three leading his program.

Junior Luca Schoensee had six solo tackles and two assists last Friday, and sophomore Carnell Walls six tackles and five assists. Four of Plano’s five starting offensive linemen will return next season.

Sophomore quarterback Samuel Sifuentes showed poise in completing a 34-yard TD pass to Kam Williams.

“Dropped the snap, picked it up, had the composure to throw a pass down the field and put it right on the money,” Ponx said. “That was a big-time play for a kid as a sophomore that could have just panicked. We have some young kids that are showing a lot of promise.”

Home away from home:

Both Oswego and Oswego East will be hosting games at neutral sites this Friday, with their fields not yet playable.

Oswego will be playing West Aurora at Plainfield North, while Oswego East will be hosting Yorkville at West Aurora.

The Week 4 crosstown game, which Oswego East is scheduled to host this year, now also looks like it will be played at West Aurora.