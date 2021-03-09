Prairie Ridge has speedy Taidhgin Trost to run its option

Prairie Ridge’s defensive players appreciate the challenge of working against Taidhgin Trost in practice every day.

What the Wolves’ defenders like most is not having to face Trost on Fridays.

Trost, a senior who will move to quarterback this season, was a touchdown machine last season as Prairie Ridge finished 12-2 and Class 6A state runner-up to East St. Louis.

Trost touched the ball 74 times from scrimmage and scored 24 touchdowns.

“There’s really not a thing he can’t do,” safety Matt Fryer said. “He could pick up any sport and be the best person on the field. You’re not going to find any athlete better than him, so you may as well practice against the best.”

Trost played running back in the Wolves’ option offense last season and often was used as their deep passing threat. Few defenders could match his speed.

“We love going against him (in practice),” defensive back Ty Baker said. “He’s one of my buddies off the field. We get competitive. We’ll go after it on the field and go laugh about it off the field. He’s such a talented athlete. We’re definitely in good hands with him where he’s at.”

Trost ran for 637 yards, averaging 11.1 a carry and 10 touchdowns. He caught 17 passes, 14 for touchdowns and had the fourth-most receiving yardage (546) in the McHenry County area.

Trost did not have the extensive knowledge of the triple-option coming into high school. He played flag football while growing up, not with the Junior Wolves like many of his teammates.

Still, Trost is an excellent student (with a 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale) and Wolves coach Chris Schremp is excited to have him running the offense.

“You wouldn’t know it because he’s such a fun, goofy kid, but he’s highly intelligent,” Schremp said. “He just has good instincts. If we had nine games and playoffs with him at quarterback, it’d be unbelievable.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines prevented the IHSA from having a fall football season, but teams are grateful to at least get a six-week spring season.

“It’s going to make every game more important than they already are,” Trost said. “It will be a unique experience.”

Trost started football as a freshman and worked with Wolves assistant coach Ryan O’Neill as a backup quarterback on the freshman team, while starting on defense. He also played defense as a sophomore, then moved to running back last season, when he also backed up starting quarterback Connor Lydon.

The Wolves played most of the Class 6A state championship game without Trost, who suffered a torn left ACL. He is recovered after surgery and played with the Wolves basketball team, which started its season last month.

Trost (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) and fullback Carter Evans (6-4, 240) are the returning starters in the offensive backfield, where Zach Bentsen and James Jewell will take over the other two spots. Evans is signed with NCAA Division I Eastern Michigan and will play either tight end or defensive end.

“We have two other fast guys, and Carter with the power and with me the quickness and speed,” Trost said. “We’re a very dynamic team with all the attributes we have.”

The Fox Valley Conference has divided its 10 teams into two five-team divisions. Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and McHenry are on one side; Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley and Jacobs are on the other. Each team plays its division opponents, one crossover and will finish with a placement game. The first-place game will be the FVC championship.

Prairie Ridge returns three starting offensive linemen – Ryan Pearson (6-2, 265), Jack Schnoor (6-3, 285) and Andrew Renteria (6-2, 280).

Six defensive starters are back, including Fryer (5-10, 185), Baker (5-9, 180), Evans at linebacker, Patrick Gartner (5-10, 190) at defensive line, Mason Loucks (5-8, 160) at defensive back and Tyler Crawford (6-0, 185) at linebacker.

“We’ll replicate exactly how we were last year,” Fryer said. “I have plenty of confidence in us. Last year was a great year defensively for us. We have strong principles and we’ll be good there.”

Baker, a third-year starter, will be another of the defensive leaders.

“Our senior core group, six games, eight games, whatever it is, we want to do win them all,” Baker said. “That’s instilled in us with this program. That’s all we’ve really known. We know the circumstances (with COVID) aren’t great, but this is all we got and we’re trying to make the most of it. With that attitude, we’re driven to get everything we can done with this crazy season.”