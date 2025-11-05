2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A second-round analysis

Clifton Central quarterback Brady Shule throws a pass during the Comets' 24-6 victory over Knoxville in the Class 1A first-round playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Clifton Central will look to keep its strong season going in a second round matchup with former conference rival Dwight. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A lot of the discussion in Class 1A often centers around two conferences, the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and the Western Illinois Valley Conference – and rightfully so.

And while there are just two NUIC teams left in the Class 1A field as there was a interconference attack made by Lena-Winslow and Stockton as they both ousted fellow NUIC, there are a whopping five WIVC teams still alive in the southern portion of the bracket.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second-round matchups

Stockton vs. Heyworth: Stockton tossed its third shutout of the season in the opening round, defeating Galena for the second time this season. Stockton still has only been pushed one time this season, an 18-14 win over Durand-Pecatonica in Week 8. Heyworth has competed well in the Heart of Central Illinois this season, but this might be a bridge too far.

Pick: Stockton

Clifton Central vs. Dwight: Former conference members in the Sangamon Valley Conference, these two programs aren’t exactly strangers. Clifton Central has had a high performing offense all season and hope to continue that in the efforts of reaching the quarterfinals. Dwight appears to be fully on track after a slow start as last year’s Class 2A quarterfinalist is playing its best at the right time.

Pick: Clifton Central

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw: Annawan-Wethersfield continues to power its way through the regular season as they’ve struggled to completely bury just one opponent (Princeville, Week 7) all season. Deer Creek-Mackinaw flexed its muscle in the first week of the playoffs by stacking points on a Chicago Public League opponent, Chicago Crane.

Pick: Annawan-Wethersfield

Lena-Winslow vs. GCMS: Lena-Winslow slipped a little bit off people’s radar since that Week 1 loss to Stockton, but the fact remains the the Panthers have been walloping most everyone in their path since that loss. GCMS is an interesting team whose lone losses to undefeated 2A playoff qualifer El Paso and Class 3A playoff qualifier Manteno.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Calhoun vs. Greenfield: Calhoun gave up a touchdown to Villa Grove in a runaway win in the opening round which is something that they honestly don’t do very often. This is a repeat game from the regular season where Calhoun also limited Greenfield to just one score in a 14-6. The three teams Greenfield lost are currently a combined 37-3 and all three are still alive in the playoffs.

Pick: Calhoun

Casey-Westfield vs. Nokomis: Casey-Westfield rebounded nicely from back-to-back losses that closed their regular season as it shutout Red Hill in the first round. By seed, Nokomis pulled off a little bit of a surprise in Round 1 with its win over Tuscola, but despite three regular season losses Nokomis had a resume that made it look like a win there was possible.

Pick: Casey-Westfield

Camp Point Central vs. Brown County: Both of these teams breezed to wins in Round 1, setting up a rematch of two conference rivals that met back in Week 6. Camp Point Central won that game 27-6, one of the few times that Brown County has allowed much of anything to an opponent this season.

Pick: Camp Point Central

Dupo vs. Carrollton: Dupo won its first playoff game since 1994 with the victory over Salt Fork and it is looking to do a little more damage before calling it a year. Carrollton pulled an upset by seed by defeating Oakwood, but when you consider how well WIVC teams opened the playoffs that wasn’t much of a surprise. Carrollton’s conference members went 6-1 in Round 1, with the only loss coming at the hands of another WIVC team.

Pick: Carrollton