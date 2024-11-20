2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A semifinal-round analysis

Montini Catholic's JoJo James plows through the Princeton defense during the Class 3A quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at Bryant Field in Princeton. Montini will lock horns with Wilmington in a semifinal matchup. (Scott Anderson)

There’s some real familiar postseason presences in the Class 3A semifinal field, but 3A hasn’t been the place where they’ve done damage.

Wilmington has won two of the last three Class 2A state championships, but are doing a lot of damage now as it has been moved up to Class 3A and is still in the chase to earn a title in their new classification.

Montini has made nine different championship game appearances but none those championship runs have occurred in Class 3A. They all came in either 4A, 5A or 6A.

Tolono Unity, however, is something of a staple in 3A having made six title game appearances all but one of which came in 3A.

Monticello looks like the relative novice of the group having just one state title appearance, coming in a 2018 Class 3A title run.

First round predictions: 14-2

Second round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal round predictions: 4-0

Semifinal-round matchups

Montini: vs. Wilmington: Montini assumed the favorite role by clipping defending champion Byron in the second round. And the workmanlike efforts of the Broncos continued in the quarterfinals as they slowly inched away from Princeton to earn their place here. Anchored by a strong running game and a staunch defensive unit, they almost appear to be a mirror image of Wilmington who also leans on a clock churning running attack to limit opponent’s possessions against its salty defense that doesn’t relent very often. Wilmington RB/LB Kyle Farrell could be limited, or unavailable, due to an injury he suffered early in the team’s quarterfinal win over Durand-Pecatonica.

Pick: Montini

Tolono Unity vs. Monticello: Tolono Unity bested Monticello 42-28 in a Week 9 regular season meeting between these two Illiini Prairie Conference combatants. It was right in the middle of a dominating stretch for Tolono which seemed doubtful after the Rockets started the season 2-3. Tolono has scored at least 35 points in each of the games in its current winning streak that has now reached seven games. Monticello’s offense simply hasn’t been lacking all season, even managing four touchdowns in each of their two losses this season to (St. Joseph Ogden and Tolono Unity).

Pick: Tolono Unity