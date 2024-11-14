2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A quarterfinal-round analysis

Maine South's Dean Arvanitis (50) celebrates a big stop during the IHSA Class 8A second round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Park Ridge. Maine South has caught fire at the right time and despite being a No. 20 seed has advanced to the quarterfinals to face defending champion Loyola. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

A lot of the usual suspects have moved into the quarterfinal round of the Class 8A field, but there’s going to be a reckoning of sorts in this round as most of the matchups feature teams that have legitimate aspirations of reaching the title game.

First round predictions: 14-2

Second round predictions: 7-1

Quarterfinal-round matchups

Lincoln-Way East vs. Stevenson: Lincoln-Way East extended its string of non-competitive games with yet another comfortable win over Minooka that the Griffins still regarded as less than their best effort. Stevenson has also done its fair share of dominating since its lone loss back in Week 3, including a pair of somewhat comfortable playoff wins.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Maine South: vs. Loyola: Maine South seems to have gotten a huge boost from sophomore quarterback Jameson Purcell over the second half of the season as the Hawks have played very well after a tough start. Loyola was pushed for the first time in awhile as it needed to grind out a win over an inspired Marist squad. The Ramblers appear to have regained their footing now, though, and are going to be a tough team to knock out.

Pick: Loyola

Lyons vs. Naperville Central: Lyons still seems to be flying under the radar despite its spotless record. The Lions have taken things up a notch, particularly on offense in the postseason, dropping over 100 points in two playoff games. Naperville Central really had to grind out a win in the second round as it squeezed by Fremd, but the Redhawks have found ways to turn things to their advantage in multiple close games this year.

Pick: Naperville Central

York vs. Warren: York is a part of the trio of West Suburban Silver teams that are refusing to get bounced from the state tournament and the Dukes have taken on a renewed sense of purpose since the postseason began stacking up points against quality opponents, Oswego and Edwardsville. Warren’s running game and ability to get stops when they really need them have propelled the Blue Devils run from No. 27 seed hole.

Pick: York