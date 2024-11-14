2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A quarterfinal-round analysis

Football: Lincoln-Way Central vs Hoffman Estates NOV 08 Lincoln Way Central's Lucas Andresen (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Class 7A second round playoff game against Hoffman Estates on Friday, Nov 08, 2024 at New Lenox. Lincoln-Way Central has erupted offensively through the first two rounds of the postseason. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Class 7A has delivered a number of top flight teams into the quarterfinals, but it also has some upstarts still shooting for a chance to reach Illinois State.

Three of the eight teams still remaining were seeded in the lower half of the draw, and at least one of those upstarts is guaranteed to reach the semifinals as one of the quarterfinal pairings features two of those teams.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second-round predictions: 6-2

Second-round matchups

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Lincoln-Way Central: Lincoln-Way Central beat Bradley-Bourbonnais back in Week 5 (28-6). The Knights have seemingly evolved from a defensive based team to an offensive juggernaut having scoring at least 49 points in four of its last five games. Bradley-Bourbonnais has had multiple games it has won by a touchdown or less and will need to tighten up on defense to reverse the previous result between these two teams.

Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Batavia vs. Downers Grove North: Both of these quarterfinalists had to get through a heart stopper just to be playing in this game. Batavia scuffled to a very slow start before playing energized second half football to rally to victory while Downers Grove North edged Fenwick on a last-second field goal in a defensive struggle that was much different than the offensively fueled games that the Trojans typically find themselves in.

Pick: Downers Grove North

Quincy vs. St. Rita: It can be argued that this might be Quincy’s first real test of the season. QB Bradyn Little is looking to end a fantastic high school career by guiding the Blue Devils deep into the Class 7A draw. St. Rita has really put things on lockdown defensively during its recent five-game winning streak and has allowed just 39 points during that stretch.

Pick: Quincy

Mount Carmel vs. Normal Community: Everybody knew that Mount Carmel wasn’t really a No. 19 seed and the Caravan have done nothing but show that is definitely true as it has flattened its opposition through two rounds. Normal Community might simply aim to get into a scoring festival with the Caravan considering they’ve scored 40-plus points in all but one game this season.

Pick: Mount Carmel