2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A quarterfinal-round analysis

Montini defenders gang tackle Byron's Caden Considine while Byron blockers stand by helplessly during a Class 3A second-round game on November 9, 2024 at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. Montini ousted the defending champion Byron by stopping a two-point conversion with 10 seconds left in the game. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

As soon as the pairings were released, Class 3A fans pointed to a potential second round matchup between Byron and Montini.

Hyping it as a potential state championship game that would be played in the second round the game lived up to the hype as Montini edged Byron 14-13 to oust the defending champions from the postseason.

Montini likely assumes the favorite role with Byron gone from the bracket, but several other teams still look to stake a claim at the title.

First round predictions: 14-2

Second round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal-round matchups

Montini: vs. Princeton: Montini excised a notable problem from their resume of recent seasons by upending a Byron team that took them out in a doozy of a semifinal game in 2023. But with that obstacle cleared can the Broncos keep focus on finishing the job? Princeton scuffled more than expected with Chicago King in Round 2, but the Tigers tend to rise up to postseason challenges.

Pick: Montini

Wilmington vs. Durand-Pecatonica: Wilmington’s stellar defensive unit is going to have to play at its maximum capacity to rein in the explosive offense possessed by Durand-Pecatonica. But Du-Pec is going to need the ball to do the things they can do and Wilmington’s ground based offense tends to be mighty effective as well and can play keep away with the best of them if need be.

Pick: Wilmington

Tolono Unity vs. Nashville: Tolono Unity has a lot of postseason prowess and it showed up again as it avenged a regular season loss to St. Joseph-Ogden in Round 2 to keep the Rockets in the postseason fracas. Nashville is another program that tends to simply rise up when the postseason arrives and the Hornets are also the kind of team that tends to be very difficult to dispatch from the playoff field.

Pick: Tolono Unity

Benton vs. Monticello: After a Week 6 loss Nashville, Benton seems to have figured something out outscoring their last five opponents 240-39 over its last five games. Monticello has churned through a very difficult schedule notching several wins over strong programs. A comfortable win over Williamsville indicates that Monticello will be a difficult team to get past.

Pick: Monticello