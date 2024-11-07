2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A second-round analysis

Oswego’s Ayden Villa (24) carries the ball against Waubonsie Valley during a Class 8A first-round playoff game at Oswego High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Oswego advances and will have a premium second-round matchup with York. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

First round predictions: 14-2

Second-round matchups

Lincoln-Way East vs. Minooka: Lincoln-Way East continues to roll through its season completely undeterred and wouldn’t mind duplicating the result of last year’s second round contest between these same two schools where the Griffins collected a 28-0 win. Minooka has gotten some solid defensive play this season but will have to absolutely have to put its best foot forward to have any chance of pulling a big upset.

Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Glenbard East vs. Stevenson: Glenbard East’s offensive onslaught continued as it routed Curie 49-0 in the opening round. The Rams have scored at least 40 points in their last eight games. Stevenson has put together a strong season and outside of its lone loss of the season to Libertyville, the Patriots defensive unit has been a steading influence on the team. So it might end up with whose strong point wins out.

Pick: Stevenson

West Aurora vs. Maine South: There’s obvious questions about the quality of the West Aurora schedule but there’s no questioning the dominance that the Blackhawks have displayed with in it. The Blackhawks gave up 21 points in its opening round round win over Huntley, which was nearly one third of the points they’ve allowed this season. Maine South started the season 1-3, but few teams have played better football since.

Pick: Maine South

Marist vs. Loyola: Marist has quietly gone through a very difficult schedule largely unblemished as its only loss is a one-point decision at the hands of Joliet Catholic. The Redhawks schedule wasn’t exactly beefed up in the second half but Marist seems in a very good place to take a shot at Loyola, who after a rough start to the season has now strong together seven consecutive dominant victories.

Pick: Loyola

Lyons vs. Downers Grove South: Lyons has motored through a spotless season as the Lions have used strong defense for the entire year to keep themselves in good position. Downers Grove South’s two losses came at the hands of York and Downers Grove North early in the season, both are teams that Lyons has defeated.

Pick: Lyons

Naperville Central vs. Fremd: Naperville Central had some early close calls but simply kept stacking victories until a Week 9 loss to Lincoln-Way East ended the hopes of an undefeated season. Fremd’s level of success might have been a little bit of surprising but throughout the season the Vikings demonstrated that they belonged in the discussion of elite teams in 8A.

Pick: Naperville Central

Oswego vs. York: Oswego’s defense has been rock solid all season and its 21-7 victory over Waubonsie Valley marked the eighth time this season that the Panthers have held opponents to a touchdown or less. York’s two losses are to pretty notable foes both still alive in the playoffs (Lyons and Downers Grove North) and the Dukes tend to take it to another level in the postseason.

Pick: Oswego

Warren vs. Barrington: Warren surprised Palatine in Round 1, but the Blue Devils do have the pedigree and makeup that will ultimately make them a difficult team to get rid of in the postseason. Barrington’s offense is one of the more prolific ones in the state of Illinois and the playoff grind didn’t slow that down at all as they scored a season-best 66 points in its opening round win over South Elgin.

Pick: Warren