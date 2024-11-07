2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A second-round analysis

Batravia’s Nathan Whitwell carries the ball during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Batavia breezed to a first victory but now faves an imposing challenge as it travels to Lincoln-Way West for Round 2. (Sandy Bressner)

It didn’t take long for the Class 7A bracket to create some power-packed second round matchups as most of the favorites advanced into the Round of 16.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second-round matchups

Whitney Young vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais: Whitney Young escaped Kenwood for the second time by a one-point decision and the Dolphins are in the second round for the first time since 1994. It was a pretty theatrical win for Bradley-Bourbonnais in the opening round over Jacobs and the Boilermakers hope they can continue to get contributions in all phases of the game.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Hoffman Estates vs. Lincoln-Way Central: Hoffman Estates is in full grinder mode as Minnesota recruit Nate Cleveland does it all for the Hawks. Lincoln-Way Central has been rolling along in the second half of the season and its three losses are by a total of 11 points with two one-point losses on that ledger. The Knights hope they continue to gain an edge with special teams play.

Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Batavia vs. Lincoln-Way West: Other than its lone loss to Geneva in Week 6, Batavia’s offensive unit has been stacking on the points, scoring at least 35 in nine of 10 games. The Bulldogs will be hard pressed to match that kind of output against an experienced Lincoln-Way West defensive unit that is capable of slowing down many an offense.

Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Downers Grove North vs. Fenwick: Downers Grove North is back on track after getting standout QB Owen Lansu back from injury. Lansu’s efforts are re-coupled with a tremendous Trojan defense that has allowed seven points or less in seven games this season. Fenwick outdueled Brother Rice in a defensive struggle and the Friars should be up to the task in terms of matching Downers Grove North’s defensive tenacity.

Pick: Downers Grove North

Quincy vs. Moline: Another rematch of a regular season contest as Quincy beat Moline 43-21 back in Week 4. Quincy has put up at least 40 points in every game this year and the Blue Devils have beaten every opponent by double digits. Moline hasn’t lost a game since the Quincy setback and they too haven’t had much trouble besting opponents since the loss with only two opponents coming with two touchdowns.

Pick: Quincy

Willowbrook vs. St. Rita: Willowbrook pulled off a mild surprise in Round 1 by besting an 8-1 Hononegah squad and the Warriors are playing considerably better football than they were when they started the season with a 1-3 record. St. Rita grinded out some early season victories but over the back half of the season the Mustangs have found a different offensive gear, scoring 40-plus points in four straight games.

Pick: St. Rita

St. Charles North vs. Mount Carmel: St. Charles North has really caught a nice groove following its only loss back in Week 4 to Batavia as the North Stars have found a nice flow on offense. Mount Carmel looked absolutely nothing like a No. 19 seed as it obliterated Harlem in the opening round. This is a matchup that feels like is should have been engineered for a later round in the tournament.

Pick: Mount Carmel

Normal Community vs. Prospect: Normal Community’s resume has just one blemish on it a loss to Kankakee in Week 4, but other than that misstep the Ironmen have been an absolute powerhouse without a single foe coming closer than 22 points of upending them. Prospect doubled up on wins against rival Hersey in Round 1 and did so in impressive fashion as the Knights have piled up points after an 0-2 start.

Pick: Prospect