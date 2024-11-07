2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 4A second-round analysis

Coal City's Gavin Berger and Logan Natyshok celebrate a touchdown during the first round IHSA class 4A playoffs against Johnsberg on Friday Nov. 1, 2024 at Coal City High School. The high-scoring Coalers will challenge Rockford Boylan in the second round. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

4A already looked more wide open than it has it years before the playoffs began.

After defending state champion Rochester was eliminated from the postseason fracas the field looks like an opportunity for new teams to step into the classification’s spotlight.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second-round matchups

Geneseo vs. DePaul Prep: Despite being a No. 16 seed, Geneseo had absolutely no problem advancing into the second round – but the level of difficulty will amp up substantially for the Green Machine in Round 2. DePaul Prep hadn’t won a playoff game in nearly a decade but also had little difficulty maneuvering itself into the second round as the Rams easily dispatched Dyett in Round 1.

Pick: DePaul Prep

Wheaton Academy vs. St. Laurence: Yet another recreation of a highly competitive game in the 2023 playoffs where St. Laurence squeezed out a 31-30 victory to earn a spot in the Class 4A State Championship game. Both of these teams appear to be in a good place as Wheaton Academy’s lone loss of the season came back in Week 1 to a team from Texas and improved health for St. Laurence seems to have them close to full strength for this tilt.

Pick: St. Laurence

Rockford Boylan vs. Coal City: Rockford Boylan didn’t find itself vying for a Northern Illinois-10 conference title this season experiencing a four-loss regular season for the first time in awhile. Boylan is still a dangerous team in the 4A field, especially considering they play largely teams from several classifications above them. Coal City continues to dominate almost everything in its path and its only two losses come to strong teams still alive in the postseason (Morris, Wilmington).

Pick: Coal City

Dixon vs. Agricultural Science: Dixon had a much more difficult fight on its hands in Round 1 with Marengo than expected, but the Dukes seem unlikely to face as much resistance as they attempt to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in school history. Agricultural Science won the school’s first ever playoff game by beating Clemente in the first round.

Pick: Dixon

Breese Central vs. Murphysboro: After taking a narrow win over Highland in Week 1, no one has come remotely close to toppling the Cougars. Over the past seven weeks no one has scored more than seven points against Breese Central who have allowed just 26 points during that stretch. Murphysboro’s two losses (Carbondale, Carterville) were by a total of six points.

Pick: Breese Central

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Mount Zion: Peoria Notre Dame pulled off what most thought was the biggest surprise of the first round by toppling defending state champion Rochester. The Irish and Rockets both scored a ton of first half points before settling in for a more defensive minded second half. Mount ZIon also won from a lower seed position besting Carterville.

Pick: Mount Zion

Olney East Richland vs. Normal University: East Richland’s meteoric rise continued as the Tigers have gone from winless in 2023 to undefeated and in the second round of the playoffs in 2024. Normal University has been a powerhouse since a Week 5 loss to Rochester dominating each of its opponents since the loss including a comfortable win over Manteno in Round 1.

Pick: Normal University

Waterloo vs. Cahokia: Although Waterloo has just one setback on the season they’ve had several close calls including its first-round win over Taylorville. Waterloo has scored plenty of points, but they’ve also allowed a fair amount too. Cahokia won the South Seven Conference, but struggled when they stepped out of league play. Sycamore took them to task in Week 9 and were also beaten soundly by Jackson, Missouri.

Pick: Cahokia