2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A second-round analysis

Members of the Princeton football team run onto Bryant Field during the first-round of the Class 3A playoffs against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Princeton High School. Princeton moved onto the second round and will travel to play Chicago King in the second round. (Scott Anderson)

First round predictions: 14-2

Second-round matchups

Byron vs. Montini: In arguably one of the state’s better playoff games last season Byron emerged with a 26-20 win over Montini in the semifinals before the Tigers steamrolled Mt. Carmel in the 3A State Championship game. Both teams have returned quite a few players from that game last year and this rematch is a game Montini has been gearing towards the entire season.

Pick: Montini

Princeton vs. King: Princeton continues its powerful second half wave of the season. During its five-game winning streak after its lone loss to Monmouth in Week 5, Princeton has outscored the opposition 256-56 including a 40-8 drubbing of Oregon in Round 1. King was one of five CPL teams to advance into the second round but benefitted greatly from the fact that they were paired with another CPL team in Round 1.

Pick: Princeton

Wilmington vs. Eureka: Wilmington made a very smooth transition into the Class 3A playoffs after competing in 2A the past few seasons by rolling past Stillman Valley in Round 1. The Wildcats running game continues to prove dominant. Eureka will try to counter Wilmington’s attack with its sound defense which infrequently allows more than a few points per game.

Pick: Wilmington

Durand-Pecatonica vs. Paxton: Durand-Pecatonica scores points in bunches largely led by their standout QB Cooper Hoffman. The Indians mentality seems to be daring the opponent to try to outscore them. Paxton’s win over Monmouth was a bit of a surprise considering the Panthers were entering the postseason on a three-game losing streak.

Pick: Durand-Pecatonica

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tolono Unity: St. Joe Ogden clipped Tolono Unity 24-21 back in Week 2 and since then St. Joseph-Ogden has run into few problems since then. The road hasn’t been as clean for Tolono Unity as at one point the Rockets record stood at 2-3. But Tolono has also gone on a second half of the season tear, piling out points at an epic rate. These two long time rivals are poised for another interesting chapter in their rivalry.

Pick: St. Joseph Ogden

Nashville vs. Greenville: Nashville is currently riding an eight-game winning streak, but as what seems to be their custom have already been involved in a wild playoff game fending off a spirited effort from Olympia in Round 1. Greenville’s only loss this season was a 1-point loss to Vandalia, that was also one of the only two games where the Comets allowed more than a touchdown to an opponent this season.

Pick: Nashville

Sullivan vs. Benton: Sullivan’s transition to playing 3A level competition after playing a season long schedule of 1A teams went fairly well as they bumped off a championship finalist, Mt. Carmel, in Round 1. Sullivan’s defense is clearly the key cog for the Redskins, but it will be challenged severely by a Benton team that has done little other than post points after finding some things that work well after a 3-3 start.

Pick: Benton

Williamsville vs. Monticello: Williamsville challenged itself in a lopsided loss to Byron in Week 3, but must have figured out how to figure out what wasn’t working as the Bullets have almost been unstoppable since. Monticello has quietly put together a very solid season after stringing together seven straight wins that were bookended by losses to St. Joe Ogden in Week 1 and Tolono Unity in Week 9.

Pick: Williamsville