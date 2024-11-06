2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A second-round analysis

Seneca celebrates after win during team huddle on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Seneca High School in Seneca. The Fighting Irish will travel to Bismarck-Henning for a Round 2 matchup. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The Class 2A bracket pretty much held serve in round 1.

15 of the 16 higher-seeded teams collected first round wins which sets up a number of second round matchups between teams that always seem to be staples this time of year.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second-round matchups

Farmington vs. Rockridge: Farmington tossed its fourth shutout of the season in its playoff opening win over Deer Creek Mackinaw and has held all but three of its opponents to six points or less. Rockridge had to work a little harder to get past its first round foe, Eastland-Pearl City, and the win is only the second for the Rockets over a team with a winning record.

Pick: Farmington

Elmwood-Brimfield vs. Dwight: Elmwood’s offense continues to put up eye-popping numbers, scoring 55 in its playoff opening win over Oakwood. Dwight’s win was the only one by a team with a lower seed but it also marked a significant moment in the Trojans program as it was Dwight’s first playoff victory since 1983.

Pick: Elmwood

Bismarck-Henning vs. Seneca: Bismarck-Henning struggled mightily to pick up an opening round win over Erie, needing a second-half score to finally secure history. The Blue Devils will be trying to stop a pesky trend with their playoff appearances, as they’ve made the field 14 years in a row, but never advanced past the second round in any of them. Seneca hopes its vaunted running game will be enough to carry them into the quarterfinals.

Pick: Seneca

Tri-Valley vs. Chicago Christian: Tri-Valley’s offensive attack cleared the 400-point barrier with an easy win in Round 1 and the Vikings are hoping that trend continues deep into the Class 2A draw. Chicago Christian is also not having much trouble posting points. Since its lone loss to Wheaton Academy in Week 3 where they netted just a solitary touchdown, Chicago Christian has scored nearly 300 points.

Pick: Tri-Valley

Johnston City vs. Warrensburg-Latham: Johnston City’s defensive unit which started the season with three consecutive shutouts seems to be back on point after a few hiccups down the stretch. Warrensburg-Latham’s defense looked like it might be up to the task of matching Johnston City’s defensive mettle having given up a touchdown or less in four games (W-L also won a game by forfeit) but surrendered 30 in the opening round to White County.

Pick: Johnston City

Pana vs. Vandalia: Pana opened the season with a 21-14 win over this same Vandalia team and this looks like the margin might be just as slim or slimmer between the two teams in the rematch. Vandalia hasn’t lost since that setback and clipped Greenville by a point in their Week 6 matchup, Pana’s lone loss comes at the hands of that same Greenville team.

Pick: Pana

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Chester: Maroa’s high-powered offensive attack passed the 500-point barrier in Round 1 as it cruised past St. Teresa. The Trojans have scored 40-plus points in every game this season except its lone loss to Williamsville. Chester had to scuffle to get past Westville in the opening round which is something the Yellow Jackets haven’t had to deal with much prior to the last two weeks.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth

Quincy Notre Dame vs. Arthur: An interesting matchup that recreates a first round matchup from a year ago where then No. 16 seed QND bumped top-seeded Arthur out of the field. Quincy Notre Dame won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around, most notably Arthur as the Raiders have emerged as a favorite to reach Normal.

Pick: Quincy Notre Dame