2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A first-round analysis

Downers Grove North's Owen Lansu (1) looks for a receiver during a game earlier this season. Lansu missed a few games with injury but has returned for Downers Grove North as they look to make a repeat trip to the Class 7A title game. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Mount Carmel is still the leading threat to capture the Class 7A crown, but several other teams appear poised to mount a stern challenge to the Caravan. Steve Soucie breaks down the opening round of the 2024 IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

First-round matchups

Whitney Young vs. Kenwood: A pairing of two public league schools that are there because of distinctly different reasons. Whitney Young was a surprise undefeated team, while Kenwood was the only team that made the field of 256 teams as a 4-win team. Kenwood’s losses came to St. Francis, Nazareth, Simeon, Morgan Park and a one-point loss to this week’s opponent.

Pick: Kenwood

Jacobs vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais: The rigor of Jacobs schedule was largely at the front of its slate. Since starting 2-2, Jacobs dispatched the last five teams on its schedule with little threat other than a narrow win over Burlington Central. Bradley-Bourbonnais played with fire in several close games, all of which it pulled out, but its losses came in lopsided affairs with Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central.

Pick: Jacobs

Lincoln Park vs. Hoffman Estates: Lincoln Park shut out five of its first six opponents and didn’t allow any foe to score more than 14 on them. Its schedule allowed them to avoid the CPL’s elite, so they haven’t been exposed to much playoff caliber competition. Hoffman Estates was one of five teams from the six-team Mid-Suburban West that qualified for the postseason.

Pick: Hoffman Estates

Maine West vs. Lincoln-Way Central: Maine West’s schedule left a little bit to be desired and it makes it hard to gauge where the Warriors are heading into the postseason. They played just two teams that won more than four games and lost to one of them. Lincoln-Way Central had no such problem seemingly facing a quality opponent every week.

Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Batavia vs. Collinsville: With the exclusion of its lone loss to Geneva, Batavia’s offense has been an absolute powerhouse this season, scoring at least 35 points in every game but the setback. Collinsville faced a win to get in situation in Week 9 that looked daunting as it faced a 7-win Triad team. But the Cahoks were undeterred and breezed to a comfortable win.

Pick: Batavia

Pekin vs. Lincoln-Way West: Pekin faced four teams to start the season that all would ultimately make the playoffs and the Dragons spilt those games. When the schedule softened a bit, Pekin flexed its muscles scoring 227 points over its final four games. Lincoln-Way West seemed to find itself in a battle every week and the Warriors started to catch some breaks down the stretch stringing together three straight wins to close the regular season.

Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Downers Grove North vs. Wheaton Warrenville South: Downers Grove North’s dream of an undefeated season was dashed by a loss to Lyons which also may have spelled doom for the Trojans as standout QB Owen Lansu was injured in the contest. But Lansu has returned just in time for the postseason throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns in Week 9. Wheaton Warrenville South went just 1-4 against playoff bound teams.

Pick: Downers Grove North

Fenwick vs. Brother Rice: Fenwick’s lone losses this season came to Joliet Catholic (by one point) and to Mount Carmel as the Friars stacked a bunch of wins early in the season. Brother Rice took a different path, starting 1-3 before catching fire in the second half with five consecutive wins including an impressive win over Mount Carmel in Week 6.

Pick: Brother Rice

Quincy vs. Argo: Quincy was pushed for the first time all season in Week 9 finally getting over the top of Capital City (Mo.) to complete an undefeated regular season for the Blue Devils. QB Bradyn Little is having another spectacular season guiding the offense. Argo had a four-game losing streak that almost derailed their season, but back-to-back wins to close the season locked up a spot in the field.

Pick: Quincy

Moline vs. Addison Trail: Moline has largely been unchallenged since a Week 4 loss at the hands of Quincy and that puts the Maroons in a good place moving into the postseason. Addison Trail was also putting together a pretty good roll of victories before Downers Grove South stopped them in its tracks in a Week 9 loss.

Pick: Moline

Hononegah vs. Willowbrook: Hononegah’s only setback of the season was a forfeit loss to Harlem because of use of an ineligible player by the Indians. While Hononegah has had no problems scoring points its the defense that stands out. They surrendered just 14 points through the first five weeks. Willowbrook started 1-3 but have been dominant during a five-game winning streak that closed its season.

Pick: Hononegah

St. Rita vs. Guilford: St. Rita didn’t make a huge early impression in the season, struggling to get by Sandburg before being shut out against Mount Carmel, but suddenly the Mustangs started to click claiming back-to-back impressive wins against Brother Rice and Wheaton St. Francis. Guilford also started slow at 2-3, before stringing together four straight wins including two over playoff bound teams.

Pick: St. Rita

St. Charles North vs. Rolling Meadows: St. Charles North got a huge infusion of confidence heading into the postseason by toppling Geneva, who was on its way to an undefeated season until the North Stars got in the way. Rolling Meadows, guided by former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gold, is returning to the postseason for the first time since 2021, but enters having dropped three of its last four contests.

Pick: St. Charles North

Harlem vs. Mount Carmel: Harlem started 5-0, which included a forfeit win by Hononegah for use of an ineligible player, but once the schedule got more difficult the Huskies had some hiccups. Mount Carmel finds itself in a very unfamiliar place in regards to its seed, but the two-time defending Class 7A champions still look like a very imposing team to try to dispatch from the draw.

Pick: Mount Carmel

Normal Community vs. West Chicago: Normal Community’s only season blemish was a loss to Kankakee and the 26 points allowed in the game made up over one fourth of the points that the Ironmen allowed this season. West Chicago’s defense was a little more forgiving to opponents as the Wildcats seemed to find themselves in a high scoring game on one side or both in almost every game of the campaign.

Pick: Normal Community

Prospect vs. Hersey: These two teams already scrapped back in Week 7 with Prospect emerging with a 30-27 victory. That win was right in the middle of a seven game winning streak for Prospect as the Knights started 0-2 against teams that finished 17-1 this season. Hersey could relate to that dilemma also starting the season 0-2 against quality foes (Warren, Barrington).

Pick: Prospect