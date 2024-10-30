2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A first-round analysis

Nazareth's James Penley (11) tries to break free of the Benet defense during the varsity football game between Benet and Nazareth in Week 9. Nazareth was the first team in state history to win a title with five regular season losses. Armed with a much higher seed the Roadrunners hope to defend their Class 5A title. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Nazareth became the first team in state history to win a state title with five losses last season. Nazareth is back in the field trying to defend, but will another lower seed make an epic run? Steve Soucie breaks down the opening round of the 2024 IHSA Class 5A playoffs.

First-round matchups

Sycamore vs. Noble/Bulls Prep: Sycamore is the only undefeated team in the Class 5A draw. After a few close calls early in the season the Spartans have really cranked it up a notch in the second half beating quality teams by substantial margins. Noble/Bulls only played one team all season that managed five victories.

Pick: Sycamore

Prosser vs. Westinghouse: Prosser is making its first appearance in the postseason since 2004 and will be looking for the school’s first ever postseason win as well. Westinghouse’s four losses came against the best teams the CPL had to offer (Whitney Young, Taft, Morgan Park and Lincoln Park), but the Warriors also handed Marshall their lone loss and edged out a solid Payton squad.

Pick: Westinghouse

St. Francis vs. Sterling: St. Francis hit a rough patch with some injuries after a surprising victory over Loyola but they appear to have gotten through that as it closed the regular season with another surprise by outdueling Nazareth in Week 9. Sterling has been a bit of a mixed bag this season, struggling significantly against most of the playoff bound opponents aside from a win over Geneseo.

Pick: St. Francis

Prairie Ridge vs. Goode: Prairie Ridge’s first season without long-time coach Chris Schrempf at the helm has to be considered largely a success. The draw was certainly kinder to the highly seeded Wolves this year as last year’s playoff exit came in that round to eventual state champion Nazareth. Goode wasn’t even expected to make the field and probably wouldn’t have if they hadn’t received a forfeit win over King in Week 9.

Pick: Prairie Ridge

Rochelle vs. Marmion: A narrow Week 4 loss to Sycamore seemed only to tick off the Hubs, who went on a tear during a five-game winning streak to close the regular season where they averaged nearly 50 points an outing. Marmion had sort of a rough go of it in CCL/ESCC play, but was fortunate to start 2-0 in non-conference and draw three teams that had two or fewer wins in league play.

Pick: Rochelle

Benet vs. Perspectives Leadership: Benet’s 4-0 start was a bit of a surprise and while the Redwings didn’t fare all that well against some of the CCL/ESCC finest they do go into the postseason fresh off a solid win over DePaul Prep in Week 9. Perspectives/Leadership certainly didn’t look playoff bound after starting 1-3 on the season but regrouped nicely after a slow start.

Pick: Benet

Nazareth vs. Payton: Nazareth certainly has a more comfortable slot in the bracket to defend its Class 5A title than it did a year ago as the Roadrunners snuck into the field as a No. 15 seed with five losses. Nazareth coming out of its gauntlet schedule with seven wins proves its mettle. Payton is limping into the playoffs on a two-game slide.

Pick: Nazareth

Woodstock North vs. Freeport: Woodstock North started the season 6-0 for the first time in school history, but the back third of its schedule proved problematic with losses to Richmond-Burton and Sandwich before edging out crosstown rival Woodstock by a point. Freeport pushed Belvidere North to double overtime before losing and bested a very good Harlem team in Week 6, but the Pretzels have also had some inconsistencies.

Pick: Freeport

Morgan Park vs. Tinley Park: Morgan Park narrowly lost its season opener to Marist allowing 29 points in the contest. They’ve only allowed 13 points since. Morgan Park looks like a rare legitimate CPL threat to make a run to the state finals based on the combination of staunch defense and quick strike offense. Tinley Park suffered through a midseason three game losing streak, but regrouped in time to qualify.

Pick: Morgan Park

Centralia vs. Metamora: Centralia was dangerously close to putting together a much better win/loss ledger on the season, losing games by one and two points in the first three weeks of the season. Metamora, too, could have done a bit better in this department losing multiple close games over the course of the campaign.

Pick: Centralia

Triad vs. Morris: It was pretty smooth sailing for Triad through the first six weeks, but the final third of the slate provided some obstacles, most notably a lopsided loss to Collinsville in Week 9. Morris also had its fair share of struggles in the back half of the season, but the schedule wasn’t particularly kind either as three of Morris’ last four opponents combined for a 25-2 record on the season.

Pick: Morris

Highland vs. Marion: Highland didn’t look like themselves the first half of the season only avoiding an 0-3 start by besting Mahomet-Seymour by a point in double overtime in Week 2. But during a four-game winning streak to close the regular season the Bulldogs have looked more like themselves. Marion bounced back from a three-game losing streak, scoring 99 points in back-to-back wins to close the season.

Pick: Highland

Peoria vs. Hillcrest: Despite a coaching change not much changed for Peoria as they stacked up points in bunches, passing over the 400-point barrier with ease. Peoria’s defense also showed the ability to solidify in several games as well. Hillcrest started 0-3 and looked in real trouble of finding a way to the playoffs, but ripped off a five-game winning streak before falling to Lemont in Week 9.

Pick: Peoria

Corliss vs. T.F. North: Corliss ended up playing six playoff bound CPL-based teams during the season but its results against those teams were all over the map. T.F. North followed up a breakout season in 2023 with another solid campaign but a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season kept them from truly escalating up another step.

Pick: T.F. North

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Sacred Heart Griffin: After a Week 3 loss to Sycamore, a light bulb seemed to go on for the Bulldogs as they dominated their next six opponents. It seems strange to see Sacred Heart Griffin on a No. 14 seed line but the newly formed 12-team Central State Eight didn’t bend to the Cyclones whim as easily as it usually does.

Pick: Mahomet-Seymour

Joliet Catholic vs. Jacksonville: Joliet Catholic certainly enters the postseason battle tested having played multiple high caliber teams over the course of the season. Jacksonville feasted on some of the weaker teams on its schedule posting nearly 400 points, but the fact remains that they played just three teams that won at least five games on the season and they lost to all three of them.

Pick: Joliet Catholic