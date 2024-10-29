2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A first-round analysis

Byron QB Andrew Talbert scrambles against Dixon’s Aidan Howard earlier this season. Byron set multiple state records on its way to the Class 3A title last season and has its eyes on a repeat performance. (Alex T. Paschal)

First-round matchups

Byron vs. Prairie Central: Byron still looks like an offensive powerhouse once again averaging over 50 points per game and setting the running clock in motion in nearly all of its games. The Tigers also recently got a boost from the return of RB/LB Caden Considine as a dominant regular on both sides of the football. Prairie Central hadn’t been a playoff bound opponent all season until they collected a must-win victory over Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 9.

Pick: Byron

North Lawndale vs. Montini: North Lawndale held all but two of its opponents to a touchdown or less this season but it will be stepping into a significantly more difficult task in trying to do that against Montini. The biggest challenge for Montini has already been reached, maneuvering a schedule that features multiple CCL/ESCC powerhouses and getting enough wins within to reach the playoff field.

Pick: Montini

Princeton vs. Oregon: Princeton had what appeared to be a major stumble in Week 5 with a 31-3 loss to Monmouth, but the Tigers immediately got back on track and has breezed to four consecutive victories since. Oregon’s offense tends to vanish against playoff caliber opponents, having scored just 31 points total in five games against them.

Pick: Princeton

Chicago Marshall vs. King: Chicago Marshall gave up 44 points in a season-opening loss to Westinghouse and just 52 points in the other eight games remaining in the regular season. King is a question mark entering the postseason considering it forfeited its last regular season to Goode, which ultimately helped Goode into the playoffs.

Pick: Chicago Marshall

Wilmington vs. Stillman Valley: WIlmington has quickly buried all but one of its opponents this season combining a powerful running game with a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 18 points to any foe this year. Stillman Valley has the ominous task of facing each of Class 3A top rated teams in consecutive weeks after falling to Byron in Week 9.

Pick: Wilmington

Eureka vs. Peotone: Eureka asserts much of its will on the defensive side of the ball, having tossed four shutouts on the season and allowing more than two touchdowns to opponents just twice. Peotone’s powerful running attack will put that Eureka defense to the test having posted 40-plus points in all but one of its victories on the season.

Pick: Eureka

Durand-Pecatonica vs. Genoa-Kingston: Durand-Pecatonica does play a schedule of largely Class 1A opponents, but it really looks like there’s more than enough offensive firepower on this roster to make them a dangerous Class 3A opponent. Genoa-Kingston fought its way into the playoffs with a win over Rockford Lutheran in Week 9, but that was the only playoff bound team the Cogs copped a win over.

Pick: Durand-Pecatonica

Monmouth vs. Paxton: Monmouth’s quest for an undefeated regular season was derailed by a loss to Rockridge in Week 8, but the Titans rebounded nicely with a solid win over Sterling Newman to close the regular season and seem to be in a good place entering the postseason. Paxton has struggled to close out the regular season after a 6-0 start, losing its last three games by a 131-20 margin.

Pick: Monmouth

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. West Frankfort: St. Joe Ogden has returned to its place amongst the top Class 3A programs, motoring through the regular season largely not pushed and racking up tons of points in the process. West Frankfort played competitively with the better teams on its schedule, but the Redbirds’ five victories came against opponents that combined for just four wins.

Pick: St. Joseph-Ogden

Roxana vs. Tolono Unity: Roxana reached the semifinals last season, but started the season strangely surrendering 55 points to a Jersey team that finished the season 2-7. Ever since Roxana has more closely resembled the team from a year ago as the Shells have been stacking points and wins. Tolono Unity has stepped up its game down the stretch, taking victories of Paxton and Monticello the last two weeks of the season.

Pick: Tolono Unity

Nashville vs. Olympia: Nashville always seems to be teetering between the Class 2A and Class 3A draws, but either way the Hornets look loaded enough to do damage in either class. Nashville has held opponents to 10 points or less in all but three of its games. Olympia also made a deep run last season and now seems to have recovered from a three-game losing streak in the middle of its season.

Pick: Nashville

Greenville vs. Fairfield: Greenville’s defense has been a dynamic foundation for the Comets efforts this season as excluding a 35-34 loss to Vandalia, Greenville has only 60 points in the other eight games this year. Fairfield appeared to be a downward spiral in the middle of the season fading to 2-3 at one point, but since then Fairfield has outscored its four opponents 164-41.

Pick: Greenville

Sullivan vs. Mt. Carmel: Sullivan has run rough shod through its Lincoln Prairie Conference schedule only being pushed in one of its games. However, the Lincoln Prairie Conference is largely made a Class 1A level opponents and it remains to be seen if that level of dominance will translate. Mt. Carmel reached the Class 3A title game last season, but has had to climb back from an 0-2 start.

Pick: Sullivan

New Berlin vs. Benton: New Berlin roared out of the gates with a 6-0 start but hit a bit of a rough patch on the back end of its campaign taking losses to Maroa-Forsyth and Williamsville over the last two weeks of the campaign. Benton’s defense held five of its opponents to a touchdown or less and posted four games with 50 of more points.

Pick: Benton

Williamsville vs. Carlinville: Williamsville raised some eyebrows with a Week 8 win over Maroa-Forsyth as it appeared that the Bullets may not have fully recovered from a nonconference loss to Byron earlier in the season. Carlinville won its last two games simply to secure a spot in the field after losing to all four of the other playoff bound teams on its schedule.

Pick: Williamsville

Monticello vs. DuQuoin: Monticello lost its first and last games of the season and dominated largely all of the games in between. The Sages scored at least 28 points in every game this season. DuQuoin will look to bounce back from consecutive 28-14 losses to Murphysboro and Nashville that ended the Indians regular season.

Pick: Monticello