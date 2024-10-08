Friday Night Drive Week 7 Power Rankings: Stability continues but big week forthcoming

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Batavia’s Micah Johnson (24) during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Geneva surged into the No. 7 spot in the rankings after besting long-time rival Batavia in Week 6. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

After two consecutive weeks of relative stability, a shake-up was due, and that’s certainly what happened.

Both Geneva and Fremd pulled off notable wins to surge into the Top 10, while three teams previously in the top nine all suffered losses in Week 6.

Other than the top two teams, East St. Louis and Lincoln-Way East, who held those spots, there was movement all over the Top 25.

Despite that chaos, only one new team entered the poll. Fenwick, after dispatching the last remaining CCL/ESCC team without a loss in St. Laurence in Week 6, the Friars are worthy of a spot with only a one-point loss to a ranked team as a blemish on their ledger.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: