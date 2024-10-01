Friday Night Drive Week 6 Power Rankings: Stability continues but big week forthcoming

Lincoln-Way East’s Brody Gish sheds a tackle on a run against Homewood-Flossmoor on Friday. The Griffins held their No. 2 position in this week's Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Gary Middendorf)

It was another week of shocking stability in the Friday Night Power Rankings as the top 12 teams all remained in the same spots that they were in last week.

The ranked teams last week went 21-4 as a collective with two of those losses coming to teams ranked higher in the top 25 so that explained the lack of serious movement.

Even still, two new teams were able to break into the Top 25. Fremd continued its dominant play, handling previously undefeated Hoffman Estates to move to 5-0 and enter the poll at No. 19. St. Laurence, the lone remaining undefeated team in the CCL/ESCC, enters at No. 24.

Odds are the rankings won’t stay quite so stable after Week 6 games, three contests feature two teams playing one another from inside the Top 20.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: