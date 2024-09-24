Friday Night Drive Week 5 Power Rankings: Very little movement in calm week

Oswego’s Ayden Villa (24) scores a touchdown on a run against Joliet Catholic during a football game at Oswego High School earlier this season. Oswego moved into the Top 10 of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings this week, the only new team to join that group. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

In a rare show of stability the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings remained largely unchanged from last week.

But that’s not to say some impact performances weren’t noted.

St. Rita went from unranked to bursting into the poll at No. 11 after pulling off back-to-back impressive wins in the last two weeks over Brother Rice and Wheaton St. Francis.

But other than that the first nine teams remained in the same positions that they did a week ago. The only newcomer in the Top 10 was Oswego, who slid into the spot taking the place of St. Francis, who dropped to No. 17.

The only other newcomer to the Top 25 was Sandburg, who has strung together three strong performances after losing to St. Rita in the season opener.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: