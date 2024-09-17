Friday Night Drive Week 4 Power Rankings: Chaotic week leads to significant shuffles

Cary-Grove's Landon Barnett breaks a way for a long run during a Fox Valley Conference football game against Crystal Lake Central earlier this season. Cary-Grove has moved up to No. 4 in the latest Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

If you like chaos in rankings it looks like the 2024 IHSA Football season might be the year for you.

The top two teams, East St. Louis at No. 1 and Lincoln-Way East at No. 2, held their positions from last week. But they were basically the only teams that didn’t see some sort of movement in the rankings.

Wheaton St. Francis’ surprise win over Loyola led to a cascade of teams moving around the rankings as the Spartans moved into the Top 10 at No. 10, while Loyola tumbled to No. 13.

The biggest riser was Lake Forest, who catapulted from No. 24 to No. 14 after dominating in a win over Warren.

New teams entering the Top 25 were Lincoln-Way West at No. 21, Prairie Ridge at No. 23, Sycamore at No. 24. Hersey re-entered the poll at No. 25 after besting Maine South in Week 3.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: