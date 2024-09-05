2024 Record Newspapers Football Capsules for Week 2

Nonconference

Jolie Catholic (1-0) at Oswego (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic had little trouble dispatching Iowa City in its Week 1 opener, getting ample scoring from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The Hilltoppers used a punishing ground game, amassing more than 300 yards on the ground to set the tone, while the defense forced multiple turnovers and was relentless in pressuring the quarterback, including a two-and-a-half sack performance from Ian Campbell.

About the Panthers: Oswego had all phases clicking in its 30-7 Week 1 win over Neuqua Valley. The Panthers’ defense shut out the Wildcats for nearly three quarters and forced three turnovers. Iowa commit Carson Cooney was the ringleader with seven tackles and six quarterback hurries. Northern Iowa recruit Jeremiah Cain had four catches for 82 yards and a TD, adding an interception. A balanced offense was led by Brett Connolly, who was 11-for-14 passing for 148 yards and two TDs and ran for a score. The Panthers did have two touchdowns called back on penalties, mistakes they will want to clean up with a smaller margin for error against an opponent like Joliet Catholic. This is the programs’ first meeting since 1989.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

Oswego East (0-1) at Sycamore (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East comes in off a 14-0 loss to Waubonsie Valley in Week 1. The Wolves outgained Waubonsie in yards 134-112, but were hurt by three turnovers and 14 penalties. Oswego East’s defense was strong, allowing just eight first downs, but two came on touchdowns following Wolves’ turnovers and two more came on Oswego East penalties.

About the Spartans: The Spartans came from behind for their third straight win in the series against DeKalb. Now after topping their Class 7A rivals, the Class 5A Spartans will welcome a Class 8A school to Sycamore. Coach Joe Ryan said there’s a lot of room for improvement, and the biggest leaps for teams usually come between Weeks 1 and 2. Defensively, Ryan said giving up more than 400 yards of passing offense isn’t ideal, but it came against a good quarterback with speedy receivers. He said he felt his secondary may have been trying to do much to overcome some things that were happening, trying too hard to do too much, creating more seams for the DeKalb receivers. Carter York, Caden O’Donnell and Burke Gautcher recorded interceptions in the win, while on special teams Josiah Mitchell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Guatcher was 16 of 18 for 250 yards, with York catching five passes for 103 yards. Dylan Hodges ran 18 times for 84 yards.

FND Pick: Sycamore

Manteno (1-0) at Plano (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Manteno, which just missed the playoffs at 4-5 last year, showed it will be a team to be reckoned with by virtue of its 54-32 win over Sandwich in Week 1. The Panthers rolled up nearly 400 yards rushing in the win. Cooper Monk, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound senior lineman committed to Illinois State, is a force up front. RB/QB Niko Akiyama and QB Connor Harrod are skill-position players to watch.

About the Reapers: Plano made a winner of first-year head coach Kyle Tutt in Week 1, going on the road to beat Ottawa 17-14. Senior Tim Young, who moved from guard to fullback this season, had a smashing debut with 154 yards on 21 carries and a 75-yard TD which proved to be the difference. Plano’s defense, led by Kolten Schimandle, allowed just 152 yards, 66 of them rushing on 30 carries. The Reapers look to start 2-0 for the second consecutive season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Manteno

Wilmington (1-0) at Sandwich (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington has some notable pieces back from last year’s Class 2A state championship team, and it appears the Wildcats are looking to simply roll it back to what worked last year. It was certainly an effective floor plan in Week 1, where both Kyle Farrell and Ryan Kettmann each rushed for 100 yards and the Wilmington offense only bothered to attempt one pass (incomplete) and gained nearly 8 yards per offensive play in a comfortable win over Hope Academy.

About the Indians: Sandwich’s defense will need to get right in a hurry after allowing nearly 400 yards rushing in a 54-32 Week 1 loss to Manteno. The Indians are making adjustments defensively with Jimmy Ramey and Caleb Jones, their top two tacklers from last year, lost for the year to injuries suffered in the offseason. A home opener with Wilmington is a tough customer to get on track against. Nick Michalek did run for nearly 200 yards against Manteno, but the Indians also need to find a way to get Simeion Harris more touches while having multiple offensive linemen currently out with injuries.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wilmington

Southwest Prairie Conference

Yorkville (0-1) at New Trier (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: The Foxes likely feel they let one get away in a Week 1 3-0 loss to Plainfield South. Yorkville outgained Plainfield South in yardage 247-150, but was hurt by nine penalties and three missed field goals. QB Jack Beetham was 12 for 22 for 138 yards in his first varsity start. Luke Zook rushed for 61 yards, all in the second half. Yorkville lost to New Trier 24-10 in Week 2 last season. The Foxes are seeking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2004.

About the Trevians: New Trier lost to Naperville 42-14 in Week 1. The Trevians are seeking a return to the state playoffs after a two-year absence. New Trier is led by three-year starting quarterback Patrick Heneghan, who holds an offer from Kent State – where Yorkville standout defensive lineman Bryce Griffin is headed. Three-year starter Jayden Salazar and Division I prospect Dylan Benjamin at safety lead the Trevians’ defense. Nikola (Niki) Dugandzic, a Northwestern recruit, is one of the top kickers and punters in the nation.

FND Pick: New Trier