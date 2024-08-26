2024 season preview: Scouting the West Suburban Conference

Downers Grove North quarterback Owen Lansu (1) releases a pass as Glenbard West's Ben Starmann (5) closes in during a 2023 game at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Gold Division

Addison Trail

2023 record: 7-4, 3-3

Coach: Chris Bazant

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Streamwood; Sept. 6 at North Chicago; Sept. 13 at Willowbrook; Sept. 20 Hinsdale South; Sept. 27 at Proviso East; Oct. 4 at Proviso West; Oct. 11 at Morton; Oct. 18 Leyden; Oct. 25 Downers Grove South.

Worth noting: The Blazers, after eight consecutive losing seasons, finally broke through in 2023 – in a big way. Addison Trail started 2-0, then won four consecutive games at midseason to clinch the program’s first playoff appearance since 2014. And then the Blazers beat Lincoln Park in a Class 7A first-round game for the program’s first playoff win since 2014. Can they take the next step and compete for a conference title? Addison Trail will attempt to do so with six starters returning on offense and four on defense.

Sophomore quarterback Nico Dill showed great promise and skill, particularly in the two playoff games, and will look to improve in his next varsity season. He’ll throw to a talented wide receiver room that includes seniors Casey Carlson, Raja Corhn and Dom Renc leading the way. Fifth-year head coach Bazant identified key challenges as integrating a new line up front and getting a young, albeit talented defensive unit to compete at a high level.

Other top returners include senior offensive lineman Emanuel Leal, junior wide receiver/linebacker Noah Cruz, junior offensive lineman Vinny Power, junior defensive lineman Dan Violante and junior defensive back Yves Romeous. Top newcomers include junior running back/linebacker Giovani Ortiz, junior linebacker/running back Nick Paraschiv and junior defensive back/wide receiver Trevor Sosin.

“Staying healthy, playing solid defense and getting the ball in the hands of our athletes will be the keys to success this season,” Bazant said.

2023 record: 6-4, 6-0

Coach: Mark Molinari

Schedule: Aug. 30 Metea Valley; Sept. 6 at Downers Grove North; Sept. 13 at York; Sept. 20 Willowbrook; Sept. 27 Morton; Oct. 4 Hinsdale South; Oct. 11 at Leyden; Oct. 18 Proviso East; Oct. 25 at Addison Trail.

Worth noting: The Mustangs ended last regular season on a six-game winning streak to clinch their second consecutive West Suburban Gold title and third straight playoff appearance. Downers Grove South reloads with five starters back on offense and five on defense. The strength of the offense should be the running game anchored by a line of returning starter Jonny Klaeren, Jacobi Spraggins, returning tight end James Pieropoulos and returning starter Jonathan Cinco. Kaden Smith takes over at running back and Dominic West takes over at quarterback, with returning starters Keon Maggitt and Cameron Kasper at wide receiver. The defense’s strength likewise starts up front with third-year starter Ryker Dudley at nose guard, and returning starters Cinco and Pieropoulos at defensive tackle. At outside linebacker Gavin Powels is back for his third year as starter, joined outside by Kyle Sigale and Matthew “Mookie” Jacobs. Junior Arnas Ramanauskas and Jace Modine are at inside linebacker. The secondary is led by returning starter Coen Godenschwager at safety, joined by Joey Vieyra, Fraja Maggitt and Mick Rapinchuk.

2023 record: 4-5, 4-2

Coach: Mike Barry

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Wauconda; Sept. 6 Riverside-Brookfield; Sept. 13 Leyden; Sept. 20 at Addison Trail; Sept. 27 Willowbrook; Oct. 4 at Downers Grove South; Oct. 11 Proviso East; Oct. 18 at Downers Grove North; Oct. 25 at Morton.

Worth noting: The Hornets are coming off their third consecutive 4-5 season and near playoff miss. Hinsdale South’s last postseason appearance came in 2018. The Hornets are looking to get back on the field with many returning starters. Barry believes there is plenty of speed and big-play potential on the roster if they execute. He said the offensive line has dedicated themselves and could be a difference-maker.

Top returning players include quarterback Langston Love, running back Mikey Jefferson, offensive lineman Ryder McMurray, offensive lineman Fredrick Finnegan, wide receiver/defensive back Nick Okrim, linebacker/wide receiver Grant Dierich, wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Farrare, linebacker/tight end Matt Jaffrey, defensive lineman Tommy Madden and linebacker/offensive lineman Quinn Yurkovich. Newcomers to watch include DB/WR Drew Baughman, OL/DL Cole Rehfeldt and OL Gavin Slaughter.

“Being the smallest school in the West Suburban at around 1,300 students creates challenges with depth so staying healthy is the key moving forward week to week,” Barry said.

Leyden

2023 record: 2-7, 2-4

Coach: Tom Cerasani

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Highland Park; Sept. 6 Niles North; Sept. 13 at Hinsdale South; Sept. 21 at Proviso East; Sept. 28 at Glenbard West; Oct. 5 Morton; Oct. 11 Downers Grove South; Oct. 18 at Addison Trail; Oct. 25 Willowbrook.

Worth noting: The Eagles are coming off their second consecutive 2-7 season, and sixth straight losing season with the program’s last playoff appearance coming in 2016. Cerasani enters his 20th season on the Leyden sidelines. He said the Eagles are looking to reboot after a disappointing 2023 with four starters returning on offense and five on defense. Cerasani likes this team’s depth, with over 60 players on the varsity roster.

Top players returning include senior WR/DB Isaiah Diblich, senior WR/DB Larry Smith, junior OL Jacob Ganir, junior LB/FB Dominic Ganir, senior OL Aiden Jaffray, senior TE/DL Chris Quizphi and senior WR/DB Nick Gattuso. Top newcomers to look out for include senior QB Maddox Jasisinski, junior RB Lucas Lattiker, senior RB Ayden Gonzalez and junior LB Zach Jaffray.

“Offensively this year we hope to get back to a strong running attack, with two new running backs and an improved offensive line,” Cerasani said. “With two returning starters at WR our passing game should be solid. Defensively, our D-line will be anchored by Chris Quizphi, who had a good junior year, and our secondary also has a lot of experience. Overall, we should be improved and very competitive.”

2023 record: 1-8, 1-5

Coach: Bob Organ

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Highland Park; Sept. 6 Niles North; Sept. 13 at Hinsdale South; Sept. 21 at Proviso East; Sept. 28 at Glenbard West; Oct. 5 Morton; Oct. 11 Downers Grove South; Oct. 18 at Addison Trail; Oct. 25 Willowbrook.

Worth noting: The Mustangs dropped their last six games of 2023 and finished with the program’s fewest wins in a full season since 2019. The Mustangs’ top players include senior LB/RB Julian Richard, junior QB/DB Jaleel Windfield and junior RB/DB Cameron Jones.

Proviso East

2023 record: 1-8, 0-6

Coach: Aaron Peppers

Schedule: Aug. 30 at West Aurora; Sept. 7 at Proviso West; Sept. 13 at Morton; Sept. 21 Leyden; Sept. 27 Addison Trail; Oct. 4 at Willowbrook; Oct. 11 at Hinsdale South; Oct. 18 at Downers Grove South; Oct. 25 at Lyons Township.

Worth noting: Peppers is going into the fifth season of his second stint as Proviso East’s head coach. The Pirates snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 19-8 Week 2 win over Proviso West last season, but then dropped their last seven games. The program’s last winning season and playoff appearance came in 2008, also with Peppers as coach. Peppers lists Proviso East’s top players as including senior TE/LB Jerry Johnson, junior WR/DB Jarrett Swift, junior WR/DB Curtis Marshall, senior RB/DB Deron Hammond and junior DE/LB Dylan Crump.

2023 record: 8-3, 5-1

Coach: Nick Hildreth

Schedule: Aug. 30 Glenbard East; Sept. 6 at Glenbard North; Sept. 13 Addison Trail; Sept. 20 at Downers Grove South; Sept. 27 at Hinsdale South; Oct. 4 Proviso East; Oct. 11 at Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 18 Morton; Oct. 25 at Leyden.

Worth noting: Willowbrook last season made their eighth consecutive playoff appearance. Willowbrook won five consecutive Gold championships before Downers Grove South won the last two. The Warriors must replace a four-year varsity starting quarterback in Arthur Palicki, but they do return nine starters on offense and five on defense.

Senior wide receiver KJ Rhodes comes off a monster junior season in which he caught 85 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns. Other top returning players include senior DL Jordan Pate, senior DL Dante Lewis and senior OL John Koterba. Junior CB/WR Otis Powell is a player who has received recruiting interest from MAC schools. Other returning starters back are senior WR Charlie Siegler, senior WR Martin Anfinson, senior OL/LB Eddie Devens, senior OL Myles McIntyre, senior OL Josh Puknaitus and senior OL Vince Peshel. OL/DL Elijah Brown is a newcomer to watch.

Silver Division

Coach: Joe Horeni

2023 record: 11-3, 4-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 O’Fallon (at Illinois Wesleyan); Sept. 6 Downers Grove South; Sept. 13 Glenbard West; Sept. 20 at Proviso West; Sept. 27 Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 4 at York; Oct. 11 Lyons Township; Oct. 18 Hinsdale South; Oct. 25 at Hinsdale Central.

Worth noting: The Trojans enjoyed a breakout 2023 season. Downers Grove North beat Glenbard West for the first time since 2006, and as Class 7A runners-up reached the state championship game for the first time since winning the 2004 Class 8A title with the most wins since that 2004 team. Some big pieces are gone from that team, including workhorse running back Noah Battle and leading tackler Cael Brezina. A ton of talent, though, remains, 11 starters. It starts with junior quarterback Owen Lansu, just committed to Minnesota. Rated the second-best QB in Illinois’ Class of 2026, Lansu threw for 2,200 yards and 24 TDs as a sophomore. He’ll have a talented receiving corps at his disposal. Junior Oliver Thulin had 35 catches for 500 yards and six TDs last year, while senior receiver/strong safety Charlie Cruse had 24 catches for 300 yards and three TDs. Junior Jake Gregorio, who could also see time at running back, returns at middle linebacker to anchor the defense after recording 100 tackles as a sophomore. Junior outside linebacker Weston Waughop is back after putting up 70 tackles. Junior defensive end/tight end Joe Edwards, the brother of current Buffalo Bill David Edwards, had 40 tackles, three for loss, and two sacks as a sophomore.

Other starters returning include junior offensive lineman Omar Duran, junior offensive lineman Aiden Solecki, junior offensive lineman Anthony Bertachi, junior wide receiver Max Troha and junior free safety Ethan Kist. Others to watch include free safety Tavarez Edwards, OL/DL Nate Woods, OL Carsten Lange, LB Joe Lasota and RB Caden Chiarelli.

“Our goal is to compete for the conference championship and state championship,” Horeni said.

Coach: Chad Hetlet

2023 record: 8-3, 5-1

Schedule: Aug. 31 Batavia; Sept. 7 Loyola; Sept. 13 at Downers Grove North; Sept. 21 at Lyons Township; Sept. 28 Leyden; Oct. 5 Hinsdale Central; Oct. 12 York; Oct. 18 at Proviso West; Oct. 26 Oak Park-River Forest.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers, a model of consistency, made their 16th consecutive playoff appearance under Hetlet in 2023, and have won at least eight games in each of those seasons. Glenbard West will look to compete for its 14th conference title in the last 17 years with 13 returning starters and what Hetlet considers one of the faster teams he’s had in a long time on both sides of the ball. Mason Ellens, a three-year starter and All-State pick as a junior, is an Iowa State commit who will play defensive back, receiver and returner. The man to watch offensively is senior running back Teyion Oriental, last year’s West Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Michael O’Connell, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound Northwestern commit, anchors the offensive line at tackle. He is in only his second year of playing football and chose Northwestern from seven Power 4 offers. Defensively, senior middle linebacker Val Jones returns after leading the team in tackles as a junior with 108.

Other returning starters include senior WR/DB Peter Fanter, senior OLB Cole Glascott, senior OT George Andrianopoulos, senior OG Dylan Vandermolen, senior OG Ben Freeman, senior NT Drew Denenberg, senior DE August Allaway, junior LB Maximus Hetlet and junior DE Jayden Daniel. Others to watch include sophomore TE Brady Johnson, senior TE Dom Seaney, sophomore QB Oliver Valdez, junior RB Jamarcus Kelly and junior RB/LB Jack Davis.

Coach: Brian Griffin.

2023 record: 3-6, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Naperville Central; Sept. 6 Bolingbrook; Sept. 13 Lyons Township; Sept. 20 Morton; Sept. 27 at York; Oct. 5 at Glenbard West; Oct. 11 Proviso West; Oct. 18 at Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 25 Downers Grove North.

Worth noting: Hinsdale Central is coming off its second consecutive losing season, missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-1998. A return will be a challenge, with five 2023 playoff teams on its schedule and Bolingbrook, likewise 3-6 last year, in Week 2. Lending optimism is a ton of experience on the offensive side, eight returning starters – four of them on the line. That group includes senior Ryan McGarry, junior Gene Riordan, senior Eisa Saleem and senior Owen Stamer. Riordan, 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds and also a standout lacrosse player, holds 10 offers including Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern and Minnesota. “We are looking for some big improvement from that group now that they have a year of football under their belts,” Griffin said. “Our O-line has multiple members with experience in varsity games and should be able to pick up where they left off last season.” They’ll be blocking for junior Riley Contreras, back for his third season as starting quarterback. Other starters back on offense include junior Jack Lesniewicz at wide receiver, senior Finn Cain at slot and senior Kelan McInerney at wide receiver. The defense will again be retooling with just senior safety Zach Kruse and senior linebacker Noah McCurry returning starters, but Griffin noted that they did have many players who got experience down the stretch.

Newcomers to watch include senior defensive back Peter Babagbemi , sophomore receiver James Skokna, junior kicker Micah Drescher, senior linebacker Daniel Schurrman, junior linebacker Timas Marchertas and junior defensive back Patrick Conners.

“With our newcomers and experience we hope to be able to jell as a team over the summer and come out ready to play in August,” Griffin said. “The league is going to be incredibly tough. Top to bottom there are no weeks off. Many in the conference are also playing a very difficult out of conference schedule. Once again, I believe, the West Suburban Silver is going to be strongly represented in the playoffs.”

Coach: Jon Beutjer

2023 record: 7-4, 4-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 Prospect; Sept. 6 at Wheaton Warrenville South; Sept. 13 at Hinsdale Central; Sept. 21 at Glenbard West; Sept. 27 Proviso West; Oct. 4 Oak Park-River Forest; Oct. 11 at Downers Grove North; Oct. 18 at York; Oct. 25 Proviso East.

Worth noting: The Lions continue to make progress under Beutjer, coming off their third consecutive playoff appearance with at least one postseason win the last two. Lyons looks to build off a strong 2023 season with 14 returning starters. Seven are back on offense, led by third-year starting receiver and Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm, a two-time all-conference pick and 2023 conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year. The line graduated standout Eddie Tuerk, now at Illinois, but returns starters Tyler Chambers, Jimmy Hillman and Cooper Komsthoeft. Senior Dominic Piscotti takes over at quarterback after three-year starter Ryan Jackson graduated, with Danny Carroll back at running back.

Other notable WRs who will have an impact in the pass game are Mack Long, Julian Padilla, Cam Clarke, Anthony Pearson and Jack Grigus, with Brady Rusk, Will Tobin, Owen Matella and Tucker King adding to the run and pass game as tight ends and WR’s.

The defense will be led by linebackers Patrick Cheney, JD Mahoney, Grigus, Shane Harris and Tobin. The defensive line will be led by Roman Sosnovvy, Tyler Chambers, Komsthoeft, Nicky Arquilla, and Danny Kienzle. The secondary will be led by Ryan Gertsmeier, Anthony Pearson, Josh Gutierrez, Mack Long, and Stamm.

Oak Park-River Forest

Coach: John Hoerster

2023 record: 1-8, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 31 Fenwick; Sept. 6 Morgan Park; Sept. 13 Proviso West; Sept. 20 York; Sept. 27 at Downers Grove North; Oct. 4 at Lyons Township; Oct. 11 Willowbrook; Oct. 18 Hinsdale Central; Oct. 26 at Glenbard West.

Worth noting: The Huskies in 2023 struggled through their worst season in 30 years, and have missed the playoffs four straight times since their last appearance in 2018. The Huskies do bring back experience, six starters on each side of the ball. Leading the way is junior QB Johnny Nelson, senior WR/DB Matt Winkelhake and junior OL/DL Pierre Nelson. Newcomers to watch include sophomore RB/LB Liam “Smitty” Smith, junior WR/DB Chris Crape and senior WB/LB Jake Karnick. Hoerster, back for his 14th season on the OPRF sidelines, understands his conference is a bear.

“The West Suburban Silver is as good of a league as there is,” he said. “York lost in the 8A semifinals to Chicago Catholic League Northside powerhouse Loyola Academy, the eventual winner of 8A. DGN lost in the state championship game to Chicago Catholic League Southside powerhouse Mount Carmel in 7A. Our league is pretty competitive and our bench is pretty deep.”

Proviso West

Coach: Lavar Stepter

2023 record: 0-9, 0-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Von Steuben; Sept. 7 Proviso East; Sept. 13 at Oak Park-River Forest; Sept. 20 Downers Grove North; Sept. 27 at Lyons Township; Oct. 4 Addison Trail; Oct. 11 at Hinsdale Central; Oct. 18 Glenbard West; Oct. 25 York.

Worth noting: Stepter is in his first season as head coach, Proviso West’s sixth in the last decade. The Panthers in 2023 went winless for the third time since 2019, outscored by a combined 384-54.

Coach: Don Gelsomino

2023 record: 11-2, 5-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 Glenbrook South; Sept. 6 at Plainfield North; Sept. 13 Downers Grove South; Sept. 20 at Oak Park-River Forest; Sept. 27 Hinsdale Central; Oct. 4 Downers Grove North; Oct. 12 at Glenbard West; Oct. 18 Lyons Township; Oct. 25 at Proviso West.

Worth noting: Gelsomino, defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, inherited the reins of head coach after Mike Fitzgerald left for Marist. Gelsomino takes over a York program that’s emerged as one of the state’s elite. York last season reached the Class 8A semifinals for the second consecutive season, losing to eventual champion Loyola. The Dukes will go for at least a share of their third straight Silver title with a senior class that’s lost just five games over three high school seasons. Headlining that group is senior OL/DL Joe Reiff, a Notre Dame recruit who had 68 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior.

Also back is senior LB/RB Jimmy Conners, who had 57 tackles, senior WR Fintan Helm, who had 25 catches for 253 yards and three TDs last season, senior DB Eddie Sica, who had 45 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions and senior DB Aiden Link, who had 13 tackles and two pass breakups. Senior Bruno Massel, who played a role as a running backup QB with four rushing TDs and was an All-State sprinter, takes over behind center with senior QB Adam Yue also competing for the position.

Others returning include senior LB Ethan Gaughn, who was hurt in Week 3 and missed the remainder of last year, and senior DL Tyler Hayes, who was hurt in Week 2 and likewise missed the remainder of the season. Newcomers to watch include 6-foot-7 junior TE/DE Hunter Stepinach, junior OL Costa Kampas and junior RB Henry Duda.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Owen Lansu, Downers Grove North, senior, QB: Minnesota recruit is one of the top quarterback prospects in the state, with poise and field awareness beyond his years. With bellcow running back Noah Battle gone, expect Lansu to have the ball in his hands quite a bit both throwing and running it.

Minnesota recruit is one of the top quarterback prospects in the state, with poise and field awareness beyond his years. With bellcow running back Noah Battle gone, expect Lansu to have the ball in his hands quite a bit both throwing and running it. Teyion Oriental, Glenbard West, senior, RB: When Julius Ellens was lost for the season early last year with a knee injury, Oriental stepped in and enjoyed a breakout year. Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said he’s even faster and stronger now. He’ll get plenty of touches at running back, and perhaps occasionally as a running quarterback.

When Julius Ellens was lost for the season early last year with a knee injury, Oriental stepped in and enjoyed a breakout year. Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said he’s even faster and stronger now. He’ll get plenty of touches at running back, and perhaps occasionally as a running quarterback. Joe Reiff, York, senior, OL/DL: One of the state’s top senior prospects, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Notre Dame commit will lead the Dukes on both sides of the ball.

One of the state’s top senior prospects, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Notre Dame commit will lead the Dukes on both sides of the ball. KJ Rhodes, Willowbrook, senior, WR: Rhodes comes in off a monster junior season, 85 catches and 12 TDs. Can he come close to matching it after Willowbrook graduated four-year starting QB Arthur Palicki?

Rhodes comes in off a monster junior season, 85 catches and 12 TDs. Can he come close to matching it after Willowbrook graduated four-year starting QB Arthur Palicki? Travis Stamm, Lyons Township, senior, WR: Illinois State recruit comes off a huge junior season. With Lyons breaking in a new QB this fall, it will help to have a target like Stamm around.

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1 – Batavia at Glenbard West: Two of the powerhouse programs in the western suburbs – in the state, really – square off in this dandy of a new season-opening matchup at Duchon Field. Batavia comes off a run to the Class 7A state semifinals. For Glenbard West, it’s the first half of a tricky nonconference start to the season, with defending Class 8A champion Loyola paying a visit to Duchon in Week 2.

Week 3 – Glenbard West at Downers Grove North: The West Suburban Silver slate kicks off with two teams that should contend for the title. Downers Grove North last season went into Duchon Field and beat Glenbard West for the first time since 2006 with a resounding 31-7 win, setting the stage for a run to the Class 7A final. Downers Grove North features one of the state’s top quarterback prospects in junior Owen Lansu. Glenbard West senior running back Teyion Oriental was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Week 4 – Willowbrook at Downers Grove South: Downers Grove South, back-to-back league champs, has wrested the status of the league’s top dog that Willowbrook held for the better part of the decade, snapping the Warriors’ 29-game Gold winning streak two years ago and following that up with a 28-21 win last season. Chances are this game could decide the Gold once again.

Week 6 – Downers Grove North at York: Two programs that have broken into the state’s upper crust the last two seasons with deep playoff runs meet up in another matchup that should go a long way in determining the Silver champion. York has made back-to-back Class 8A semifinal appearances. First-year Dukes’ head coach Don Gelsomino, previously York’s defensive coordinator, takes over a roster led by Notre Dame-bound lineman Joe Reiff. The Dukes beat the Trojans 32-21 last season.

Week 7 – York at Glenbard West: The Silver’s last two champions, this has been the game of the year in the league the last few seasons. York won two close matchups with Glenbard West in 2021 and 2022 that went down to the wire, but the Hilltoppers returned the favor with a 28-7 win last year.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Gold Division

Downers Grove South* WIllowbrook* Hinsdale South* Addison Trail* Leyden Morton Proviso East

Silver Division