2024 season preview: Scouting the North Suburban Conference

2023 record: 11-2, 6-1

Coach: Ron Planz

Top returners: Jacob Wilk, 6-6, 295, sr., OL, Max Maj, 6-3, 265, sr., OL, Jackson Piggott, 6-3, 195, sr., WR, Nate Snep, 6-3, 270, sr., DL, George DiCanio, 6-2, 260, sr., LB, Coplan Oettinger, 6-0, 195, sr., DB, Chris Chang, 6-1, 195, jr., OLB

Key newcomers: John Howe, 6-1, 185, sr., RB-LB, Jacob Zdanowicz, 6-2, 245, sr., DL, Cole Kenyon 6-2, 175, sr., QB, Evan Peterson, 5-10, 170, jr., DB, Reece Katzenberger, 5-11, 175, sr., WR-DB

Worth noting: The Bears have plenty of talent back from last year’s 7A state semifinalist, including Western Michigan commit Wilk, who headlines an offensive line that has size. Piggott (30 catches, 471 yards, 3 TD) is a two-time all-NSC pick, while Chang (55 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 defensive TDs) and Oettinger (88 tackles, 4 interceptions) earned all-conference accolades last season. DiCanio had 78 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. “We have more size than Lake Zurich is typically known for and we are also a faster team than we have been the last few years,” Planz said. “I like our versatility on offense. We can be very multiple in our sets. The size on defense stands out. We are much bigger than we have been.” Kenyon takes over at quarterback, while Planz said Oettinger grew a ton physically and with his leadership in the offseason. He’s also high on Howe, who battled injuries last year, “but is healthy now and will be an impact player for us on both sides,” Planz added. North Suburban prediction: “It will be a very competitive league,” Planz said. “Everyone, including us, was young last year. A lot of teams return a lot of players. It will be fun.”

2023 record: 5-5, 3-4

Coach: Mike Jones

Top returners: Quinn Schambow, 6-1, 200, sr., QB, Blaise LaVista, 6-2, 190, jr., WR-DB, Myles Batesky, 6-4, 270, OL-DL, Rhett VanBoening, 6-3, 275, OL-DL, Caleb Baczek, 6-2, 210

Key newcomers: Steven Strelow, 5-9, 180, sr., RB, Brock Williams, 6-5, 195, soph., WR

Worth noting: Schambow, LaVista, Baczek and Mason Strader were all-NSC picks. Three-year starter Schambow, an Oklahoma State baseball commit, threw for 2,505 yards and 31 scores (against only 6 picks), while LaVista caught 47 passes for 1,091 yards and 15 TDs. Baczek made 73 tackles, including 8 for loss. VanBoening is committed to Army, while Batesky has offers from Toledo, Akron, Marshall and Eastern Michigan and LaVista from Toledo and Akron. “We have some very good skill players who can have an impact on the game,” Jones said. “We could have the ability to put stress on opposing defenses with our quarterback and receivers.” Speed on defense has improved, Jones said, “but overall, it comes down to how well we execute our schemes,” he added. Jones is looking for both LaVista and Erik Walldorf to expand their roles on both sides of the ball. Jones said there will be no picnics in the NSC this season. “Our conference is very difficult, every team we play will be tough,” he said.

2023 record: 4-5, 2-5

Coach: John Cowhey

Top returners: Jake Junia, 6-2, 195, sr., LB-RB, Dylan Coe, 6-3, 260, sr., OL-DL, Maddux Hermestroff, 6-0, 180, sr., DB-RB, Ian Murray, 6-1, 185, sr., LB, Ethan Connelly, 6-2, 175, sr., WR-DB, Carson Cooper, 6-1, 185, sr., WR, Drew Berek, 5-10, 250, jr. ,OL-DL

Key newcomers: Logan Young, 6-2, 185, jr., QB, Marco Toledano, 6-2, 240, jr., DL, Cutler Wyss, 6-5, 320, jr., OL, Frankie Lesniak, 5-10, 160, jr., LB, Aubre Booker, 5-5, 150, jr., RB

Worth noting: Cowhey takes over as head coach after being an assistant in the program the last six seasons. Junia was the team’s leading tackler in 2023 and a returning all-NSC selection. Coe, Hermestroff and Berek are returning two-way starters. Coe, Junia, Hermestroff and Connelly are all on college radars, Cowhey noted. Depth throughout the roster will be a key for Mundelein. “We have a lot of competition at many different spots on the depth chart,” Cowhey said. Cowhey likes the team’s balanced offensive attack, as well as the continuity on defense with a returning defensive coordinator and plenty of returning experience, “should give us a formidable defense,” he said. Keep an eye on a young, but mature Young at quarterback, Hermestroff on both sides of the ball and Toledano on the defensive line, Cowhey said. As far as the North Suburban: “We are in one of the toughest conferences in the state,” Cowhey said. “We look forward to competing with the best teams such as Warren, Lake Zurich, Stevenson, Libertyville and Lake Forest.”

2023 record: 7-3, 5-2

Coach: Brent Becker

Top returners: Alex Drabczak, 5-10, 175, sr., RB-LB, Albert Murillo, 6-4, 295, sr., OL-DL, Luke Nelson, 6-2, 190, sr., OL-LB, Michael Panich, 5-10, 220, sr., OL-DL, Thomas Simmons, 5-10, 160, sr., WR-DB, Griffin Surren, 6-5, 200, sr., TE-LB, Christopher Thorndyke, 5-7, 165, sr., RB-DB, Andrew Timmons, 6-1, 265, sr., OL-DL, Anthony Adams, 6-0, 240, jr., RB-DL, Caden An, 5-9, 165, jr., PK, Ahai Atabekov, 6-0, 160, jr., WR-DB, Zach Becker, 6-4, 205, jr., TE-DE, Frank Concialdi, 6-1, 160, WR-DB, John Concialdi, 6-1, 160, jr., WR-DB, Frank Costabile, 5-7, 160, jr., RB-DB, Aidan Crawley, 5-9, 170, jr., QB-DB, Caden Schultz, 5-10, 175, jr., RB-LB, D’Angelo Washington, 5-9, 180, jr., RB-LB

Key newcomers: David Akinbosoye, 6-3, 175, sr., WR-DB, Zach Hersh, 5-9, 170, sr., WR-DB, Luca Siamashvili, 6-8, 315, sr., OL-DL

Worth noting: The Patriots finished 7-3 for a second year in a row, earning another Class 8A playoff berth while participating in one of the most legit 8A leagues in the state (5 playoff qualifiers in 2023). Offensively, Crawley threw for 1,309 yards and 17 TDs (only 4 picks), while Costabile ran for 1,045 yards and 10 scores, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Thorndyke is back after running for 493 yards and 5 touchdowns, while at an 8.6 yard-per-carry clip. Becker caught 13 passes for 339 yards and 6 TDs and averaged 26.1 yards per catch. Washington, Costabile, Suren and Timmons are returning all-NSC first-team picks, while Adams and Becker earned honorable-mention status. Stevenson is equally stocked on defense where Washington made 89 total tackles a year ago, while Schultz had 57 tackles and Adams had 55 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Suren had 51 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions (1 for a score)

2023 record: 9-3, 7-0 (NSC champions)

Coach: Bryan McNulty

Top returners: Jack Wolf, 6-4, 190, sr., QB, Nate Brock, 6-0, 220, sr., FB-DL, Anthony Soto, 6-0, 240, sr., DL, Justice Humphreys, 5-9, 189, sr., LB-RB, Antonio Moore, 6-1, 280, sr., DB, Max Saucedo, 6-0, 290, sr., OL, Andrew Slack, 6-4, 235, sr., TE, Matt Vasquez, 6-0, 255, sr., OL, Hunter Axton, 6-2, 260, sr., OL, Cory Burton, 6-0, 185, sr., DB, Cory Burton, 6-0, 185, sr., DB, Aydan Edwards, 6-1, 180, sr., WR, Evan Spillman, 6-0, 190, sr., WR, Aaron Stewart, 5-8, 180, jr., RB, X’Zavion Montgomery, 5-8, 175, sr., athlete, Chris McBride, 6-1, 180, jr., DB., Royce Lopez, 5-10, 180, jr., LB, Nate Duarte, 6-0, 255, jr., OL,

Key newcomers: Eli Mathew, 5-11, 210, sr., LB, Jordan Ellis, 6-5, 275, jr., OL-DL, CJ Janczewski, 6-4, 225, jr., DL, Vic Drake, 6-0, 285, jr., OL, Chris Augustus, 6-3, 235, jr., DL

Worth noting: All the players listed in the above top returners category either started every game or multiple games last season. Stewart ran for 1,689 yards on 239 carries and scored 19 touchdowns as a sophomore playing in a Class 8A conference. He was an all-state pick and an all-NSC selection along with Wolf, Brock and Soto. Speaking of Soto, he’s a three-year starter. Moore, Wolf, Brock and Slack have multiple Division II and Division III college offers between them. McNulty feels Ellis will be a Division I recruit, while Janczewski, Montgomery and Augustus also will be on radars after this season. “Our team strength is our players’ commitment to each other,” McNulty said. “This is a very tight-knit group that is tough and competitive.” McNulty labels both sides of the ball as “multiple,” with quickness and toughness other strengths on defense, while the Blue Devils’ offense, “is well coached and committed,” he said. McNulty calls Montgomery, who has taken varsity snaps since he was a freshman, the Swiss army knife of the team. “He is explosive in all three phases of the game and will be counted on to do so throughout the season,” he said. In the North Suburban this fall: “Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Stevenson and Lake Forest are always going to be very tough,” McNulty said. “They are well coached and deep. Mundelein and Zion-Benton are wild cards and can beat anyone. Waukegan has gotten better each year and looks to be on the rise.”

Waukegan Bulldogs

2023 record: 1-8, 0-7

Coach: Zach Carr

Top returning players: Devaughn Brown, 6-2, 170, sr., WR-CB, Dame’ion Walker, 5-9, 170, sr., WR-S, Bernard Spencer, 6-0, 220, sr., DE, Davion Wright, 6-2, 280, sr., DE-T, David Brown, 5-7, 160, sr., RB-CB, Timothy Graddy, 5-10, 170, jr., QB

Key newcomers: Zabein Evans, 5-8, 160, soph., RB-S, Julian De La Cruz, 5-10, 225, soph., G-LB

Worth noting: Spencer and Brown (WR-CB) are returning all-NSC honorable mention players and both are on college radars, Carr said. Carr noted this is Waukegan’s biggest senior class since 2017, “with most of the class playing every game the past two years,” he said. “With the guys we have returning, we have the ability to stress defenses in the run and passing game. The defense had a great summer and has the ability to create a lot of pressure while matching the different offensive schemes we will see.” Walker and Graddy are back after promising 2023 seasons were derailed by injury. Carr sees an even stronger North Suburban this season: “The conference will be stronger than last year due to most teams being young and playing a lot of juniors at key positions,” he said. “Lake Zurich and Warren will continue to be tough with a good group of returning players that made good playoff runs.”

Other North Suburban Conference Teams

Lake Forest (6-5, 4-3 in 2023)

Zion-Benton (1-8, 1-6 in 2023)

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Warren* Lake Zurich* Stevenson* Libertyville* Lake Forest Mundelein Zion-Benton Waukegan

