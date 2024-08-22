2024 season preview: Scouting the Central Suburban League

TEAM PREVIEWS

North Division

Coach: Anthony Kopp

Last season: 7-4

Worth noting: The Giants returned to the playoffs last season for the first time in six seasons. They made things even better with a playoff win over Mather before losing to eventual Class 6A state champion Cary-Grove. With that team being a senior-dominated squad, Highland Park will have many holes to fill this season from a program that has 115 players on it. Expect big things from the five returning players from last season. The Giants will be led by seniors Eli Moore (RB/LB), Charles Scott (OL/DL), Luis Ramirez (OL/DL), and Zach You (OL/DL) along with junior Lucas Gordon (WR/DB).

Coach: Jay Bibbs

Last season: 1-8

Worth noting: Jay Bibbs takes over for the Blue Demons, coming from Rich Township where he was the defensive coordinator. Bibbs is hoping to install some excitement in a program that has won just four games over the past nine seasons. Bibbs has some momentum to begin with program numbers up over 20% this year. But the bad news is that the Demons return just four starters. Leading the way will be all-conference selections Gustavo Castro (C) and Victor Nitchev (DT), who are both seniors. Bibbs will also be counting on seniors Martins Fakorede (DB), Allen Vujic (RB), Tomas Khamo (Edge), Tryfon Giolas (QB), Jaiden Whitehead (WR) and Oki Olurotimi (LB). MJ.Jean-Charles (DB), who transferred from Loyola, should also be a key component.

Coach: George Klupchak

Last season: 9-1

Worth noting: Last year was magical for the Warriors. They became the first Maine West team in school history to go 9-0 for the regular season. Maine West will look to reload with seven starters returning. They will be seeking a playoff spot for the third consecutive year. The Warriors will be strong up front with three returnees on the offensive and defensive lines. Erik Zotoui, Brody Kroschel and Lucas Burkett are on the offensive side while Alex Gorbenko, Collin Roback and Harris Khan will be on defense. Maks Makota, who saw some action last year at running back, will be the main focus this season. Tely Litas will take over at quarterback. Litas’ main focus will be Northern Illinois commit Dante Hicks, who is a speedster. Hicks and Makota will key the defensive backfield.

Coach: Gary Butler

Last season: 3-6

Worth noting: Butler, who was an assistant coach at North Park University, takes over as head coach. Niles North has not been to the playoffs since 2015, but Butler is looking for improvement this year. The Vikings return six starters including quarterback Nikolas Sikoral. He will be protected by Julius Caban and Chris Turbay. Wide receivers Oliver Quiros and Davonne Robinson should be the main targets for Sikoral. Caban, Turbay and Quiros will also be major factors on the defensive side for Niles North.

Coach: Nick Torresso

Last season: 6-4

Worth noting: The Wolves are looking to build on their best season since 2014. Niles West qualified for the playoffs last season for only the 10th time in school history. Nine returning starters will be key contributors as the Wolves seek their first conference title in 50 years. Wide receivers Aahil Khan and Christian Guzman return to be a huge part of the offense. They will be joined by Stefan Mihaila and Alex Juszczyk. Tyler Balderas and Emro Perocevice key the offensive line and will get help from Alex Yohanna, BJ Lavallias and Mo Moussaoui. The major skill spots will sport a pair of newcomers. Senior John Rhoades will start at quarterback while junior Ty Marshall will be at running back. Brayden Kuffel, Austin Mulingbayan, Manny Olojo and Nati Belay will be the defensive line with Leon Zakharia and Matt Deniega at linebacker and Ian Drummond, Ben Andrew, Kevin Foley and Maddux Niedermaier at defensive back.

Coach: Bill Bellecomo

Last season: 3-6

Worth noting: The Cougars are looking to improve after back-to-back 3-6 seasons and get back to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Vernon Hills returns eight starters with four of those being seniors. …Seniors Leo Peszek, Jae Lee and Brady Dechter are back to anchor the offensive line, while Pesczek and Lee will also swing over to the defensive side. Senior Brandon Malveaux along with juniors Giuseppe Urso, Brandon Malveaux, Alex Sarantos and Langston Miller will be at linebacker while Jack Gutkowski while be a key returner in the secondary. At quarterback, it will be a battle between Ethan Zbylut, who is a senior, sophomore Colin McMurray and junior Nolan Brettner. Urso, along with Langston Millier, who transferred in from Nashville, Tenn., late last summer, will be the top ball carriers. The Cougars will also count on the athleticism of OL/DL Isaiah McGraw and LB Jonathan Keats.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dante Hicks, Maine West, sr., WR/DB: The track star is committed to play at Northern Illinois

Eli Moore, Highland Park, sr., RB/LB: Returns on both side of the ball for the Giants

Manny Olojo, Niles West, sr., DT: State ranked in the shot put and discus

Nick Skirol, Niles North, sr., QB: Returning starter that runs the Vikings’ offense

Giuseppe Urso, Vernon Hills, jr., RB/LB: Two-year, two-way starter

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1: Elk Grove at Maine West

Week 2: Highland Park at Deerfield.

Week 6: Niles West at Vernon Hills

Week 7: Highland Park at Niles West

Week 8: Maine West at Niles West

South Division

Deerfield

Coach: Steve Winiecki

Last season: 4-5

Worth noting: Deerfield moved over to the CSL South last year. The Warriors played well, but still finished with a 1-4 mark in the conference. This season could be much different with 16 returning starters, nine on offense and seven on defense. Leading the way on offense will be the return of quarterback Mac Jones and running back/linebacker Quinn Schimanski. They will operate behind a veteran offense line that includes Brady Martin, Jaden Rose, Alex Willey and Cole Lazarus along with tight end Jack Berger. Wide receiver Zach Friedman also returns. Defensively, Schimanski and Friedman are joined by Nate Margulis (LB), Mason Venamore (LB), Harrison Erdman (DB) and Aaron Peltz (DB).

Evanston

Coach: Mike Burzawa

Last season: 3-6

Worth noting: Burzawa enters his 17th season as a head coach while returning 17 starters for the Wildkits. Three-year starter Jace Meeks (WR/DB) headlines the group. Evanston also has its backfield intact at quarterback with Colin Livatino, who threw for 405 yards in a game last year, and running back Mike Pryor. Ryan Wambo (WR/RB), Enijel Shelton (WR/LB) and Dallas Amos (WR/RB) also figure prominently in the offense along with Sam Shure (TE). They will get to work with an experienced offensive line that includes Chris Fargo, Caleb Gutierrez, Dae’Shaun Williams and Ian Sims. Defensively, the Wildkits will be explosive in the secondary with Meeks, Avan Teuer, Ryan Abrams and Jamarcus White. Pryor will lead the linebacking group and will be joined by his brother Mike, who is a sophomore, along with Shelton and Noah Wesley. Williams, Daryl Harmon and Jayden Rodriguez will key the defensive line.

Coach: Matt Purdy

Last season: 2-7

Worth noting: The Spartans return 13 starters and are looking to bounce back after a tough season last year. Key to that resurgence will be the return of quarterback Sam Gaffney while Asher Panfil could see some action. Running back Trey Gottschild, who is a junior, also returns and will be joined by Rin Vu. Glenbrook North also has four starters back on the offensive line in AB Ron, William Reynen, Mathew Gasior and Cray Paich, who is committed to Cincinnati. Alex Anderson will be the fifth starter. Rocco Marquez, Panfill, Maclean Muivihill, Lincoln Butti and Noah Terrian will see action at wide receiver. Tight ends will be Andrew Cooper, Sean Miles and Jackson Bobula. Defensively, linebackers Henry Hafner, Jackson Bobula, Sean Miles and Ari Tsinman will key that side of the ball. Gottschild, Harper Williams and Tyler Schmid will be in the defensive backfield while Gasior, Ryenen, Ron, Gabe Gordin and Andrew Cooper will make up the front line.

Glenbrook South

Coach: David Schoenwetter

Last season: 4-6

Worth noting: The Titans have qualified for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. They will be led returning 13 starters, seven of which will be on defense to hopefully get them to a fourth straight postseason. Defensively, they return a solid part in their defensive line in Wehbe Wehbe, Henry Downing, Tyler Kim and Munk Tsog. Landon Hooten and Danny O’Neil are back at linebacker while South Dakota State commit Tyrone Cotton III and Adidum Aadum will anchor the defensive backfield with Jack Valentinas and Spencer Ward. On the offensive side, the Titans return two key components to the line in Hawken Anderson and Ben Sorkin. They will be joined by Alex Casas, Gardner Johnson, Jack Heggie and Alex Limperis. Cotton will be a huge threat at wide receiver along with Parker Ward, Jack Valentinas and Spencer Courtad while Wehbe will be an option at tight end. Andrew Bonvechio, who is a junior, will be at quarterback. He will have James Dooman, Aldin Habibovic and Jacob Malek in the backfield with him.

Coach: Dave Inserra

Last season: 10-2

Worth noting: There is hunger hanging in the air in Park Ridge. After back-to-back quarterfinal exits, the Hawks feel they are ready to do something about it. The Hawks have a solid corps back on offense led by quarterback Constantine Coines, who threw for over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 TDs. Also returning is running back Michael Dullomo, who had 757 rushing yards and 571 receiving yards and 20 TDs. They will operate behind a huge offense line of Zak Stoilov (West Point), Eddy Dase, Lazar Babic, Derek Koziol and Petar Strbac. All but Koziol are seniors and the line averages 6-foot-4 and 274 pounds. Jacob Vitel, Joey Naughton, Niko Kokosioulis and Mason Patras make up the wide receiver crew. 6-foot-3, 270-pound Tyler Fortis (Eastern Illinois) anchors the defense. He should get plenty of help from linebackers Alex Cenich and Gavin Smith. Dean Arvanitis and Rayyan Salameh will also be upfront defensively with Mateo Jelenkovic and Jake Cantal at outside linebacker. Ryan Espinosa, Tino Bernabie, Issac Gustashaw and Dan Egan constitute the defensive backfield. … Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz regarding Jamison Purcell, who is a sophomore quarterback along with K/P JJ Schlenhardt.

Coach: Brian Doll

Last season: 3-6

Worth noting: The Trevians are seeking a return to the state playoffs after a two-year absence. They will be looking to parlay three returning starters on offense, defense and special teams to make that happen. Three’s will continue to be wild for New Trier, which will be led by three-year starting quarterback Patrick Heneghan, who has an offer from Kent State. Heneghan will be throwing to wide receivers Ben Zieziula, Alex Fairchild, Will Miller and Dylan Benjamin while Colton Berg and Brady Peters will get most of the carries. Defensively, New Trier will be keyed by three-year starter Jayden Salazar along with D1 prospect Dylan Benjamin at safety. …Nikola (Niki) Dugandzic, who is one of the top kickers and punters in the nation, gives the Trevians the extra kick they need.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Constantine Coines, Maine South, QB: Stepped into the role last year as a junior and put up monster numbers

Michael Dullomo, Maine South, RB: Three-year starter with 20 TDs last year

Nikola Dugandzic, New Trier, K: One of the top high school kickers in the country

Mac Jones, Deerfield, QB: Three-year starter for the Warriors

Cray Paich, Glenbrook North, OT: 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and is committed to Cincinnati

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1: Maine South at Lincoln-Way East.

Week 2: Warren at Maine South.

Week 4: Barrington at Maine South.

Week 5: New Trier at Maine South.

Week 7: Maine South at Glenbrook South

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

North Division

Highland Park* Maine West* Niles West Vernon Hills Niles North Maine East

South Division

Maine South* Glenbrook South* Deerfield* Evanston New Trier Glenbrook North

