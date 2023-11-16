2023 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A semifinal-round analysis

The 2A bracket started the postseason with five undefeated teams.

Only one of them is still around in the semifinals, Maroa-Forsyth, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the field lacks punch.

Maroa-Forsyth might be the favorite here, but Wilmington has won two titles (one in 2A and one in 3A) while Maroa-Forsyth has reached four title games during the same stretch of time without winning one.

The south side of the bracket provides some intrigue, too. One of Athens’ two losses came to Maroa-Forsyth, while both Athens and Shelbyville are vying to reach their first state-title game.

First-round picks: 15-1

Second-round picks: 8-0

Quarterfinal-round picks: 2-2

Semifinal-round matchups

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Wilmington: It seems strange that these two powerhouse programs have never met. Maroa-Forsyth’s high-powered offense might be meeting its match in a determined and talented Wilmington defense that causes havoc on a regular basis. In the long run, the game might actually come down to Maroa-Forsyth’s defenses ability to not only prevent Wilmington points but to keep the Wildcats from putting together time-consuming drives that keep Maroa-Forsyth from possessing the football.

Pick: Wilmington

Athens vs. Shelbyville: Someone is going to achieve a program first here. Both Athens and Shelbyville have reached the semifinals in school history, but they’ve never been able to take the next step. Athens got to this point by surviving a last-second field goal try from postseason dynamo Nashville in the quarterfinals, the same Nashville team that dominated Shelbyville in Week 9 by a 54-20 score.

Pick: Athens