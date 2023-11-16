2023 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A semifinal-round analysis

The Class 1A semifinal group has brought together four teams that bring plenty of power to the table.

Hope Academy might be considered to be a bit of a Cinderella, considering the fact that this is the school’s first semifinal appearance, but it’s unlikely that the Eagles see themselves as an underdog.

First-round picks: 14-2

Second-round picks: 7-1

Quarterfinal-round-picks: 2-2

Semifinal-round matchups

Lena-Winslow vs. Hope Academy: Lena-Winslow has experienced very little deterrence so far in trying to make it a fourth consecutive Class 1A state title. The Panthers have won all of their games by a minimum of 21 points and the defense has surrendered very few points in the first halves of games, only giving up scores well after the outcome is decided. Hope Academy’s success will hinge heavily on the ability of its defense to keep Lena-Winslow in check. The lion’s share of the points Hope has allowed this season have been in two games to Aurora Christian and another to 4A semifinalist Wheaton Academy (who they beat 30-29), otherwise the defense has been very unwilling to surrender points.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Camp Point Central vs. Greenfield: This will be the third time in five seasons that these two conference foes have met in the postseason, with Camp Point Central winning all three times, including in last year’s quarterfinal round. Although both schools are members of the Western Illinois Valley Conference, they did not play in the regular season. Greenfield’s defense is charged with trying to stop a Camp Point Central offense that is simply brimming with confidence after collecting what many perceived as an upset last weekend. It flattened Belleville Althoff in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Camp Point Central