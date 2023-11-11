2023 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 6A quarterfinal-round analysis

Everyone is still chasing East St. Louis in Class 6A, but does anyone have what it takes to actually run them down?

Right now claiming to be able to do so looks a little bit dubious, but that’s exactly why we play the games.

First-round picks: 15-1

Second-round picks: 7-1

Quarterfinal-round matchups

Lake Zurich vs. Belvidere North: The Bears are making the most of sliding down to the Class 6A ranks and have been particularly staunch on defense in the first two rounds. They have held two solid opponents to a combined 21 points. Belvidere North’s postseason path has proved to be a bit more precarious. The Blue Thunder had to work a little harder than expected to put away a CPL squad in the first round before just getting clear of Wauconda in Round 2.

Pick: Lake Zurich

Geneva vs. Cary-Grove: Geneva has looked fantastic in the first two rounds. Particularly in the way in put away Lake Forest quickly in Round 2. Things won’t come as easy in the quarterfinals though as this Cary-Grove team hasn’t exactly looked like a postseason slouch either. And the fact remains that the Trojans are a whisper away from being undefeated at this point, having lost one game that could have gone to overtime on a missed extra point and another when Huntley scored on a decisive two-point conversion at the end of the game.

Pick: Cary-Grove

Kankakee vs. East St. Louis: This is the game that the south bracket was pointing to from the night the pairings were released, but it appears East St. Louis is in a much better place entering this game. The Flyers absolutely flattened Normal West in Round 2 actually taking a knee from the 1-yard line in the first half when leading 54-0. Kankakee had much more trouble shaking themselves from Blue Island Eisenhower where it almost surrendered as many points as it had all season before regrouping in the second half.

Pick: East St. Louis

Washington vs. Glenwood: Washington has been quietly dominant since losing its only game of the season 7-0 to Kankakee all the way back in Week 2. Defensively, the Panthers have been stellar, holding eight of its 11 opponents to a touchdown or less. Glenwood’s ledger isn’t nearly as clear but there are some things the Titans have done that should raise a few eyebrows. Glenwood has scored 50-plus points in four games, including 115 in two playoff games.

Pick: Washington