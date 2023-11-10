2023 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A quarterfinal-round analysis

The favorite in Class 7A, defending champ Mount Carmel, still is the odds-on favorite to hoist the big trophy.

But the rest of the field is intriguing here, particularly on the north side of the bracket where whomever emerges as the finalist will either be back in a title game for the first time in quite some time or for the first time ever.

First-round picks: 15-1

Second-round picks: 6-2

Quarterfinal-round matchups

Normal Community vs. Glenbard East: Normal Community dodged a huge bullet in Round 2 by edging out Bradley-Bourbonnais in overtime. The outcome still leaves in question how the Ironmen are going to fare against some of the more pedigreed programs in the classification. Glenbard East’s defense continues to set the tone for the Rams as it has only allowed double-digit scoring three times all year.

Pick: Normal Community

Downers Grove North vs. Lincoln-Way West: Two programs who are absolutely surging at the right time. Downers Grove North claimed a pair of wins in the playoffs (Kenwood, Hersey) thus far that show its capabilities. Lincoln-Way West’s offense has clearly unlocked something in the postseason as it has almost been unstoppable in its first two playoff wins over Hoffman Estates and Collinsville.

Pick: Downers Grove North

Hononegah vs. Batavia: Hononegah has been flying under the radar a bit in the postseason, but the fact remains that they’ve only been forced into one remotely competitive game all season and have posted running clock wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Batavia isn’t likely to be all that impressed with those facts as the Bulldogs have laser like focus right now as it has powered its way to comfortable wins over Brother Rice and Lincoln-Way Central in the postseason.

Pick: Batavia

Quincy vs. Mt. Carmel: Quincy hasn’t had problems posting points all season long including its two playoff wins, but the opposition to this point doesn’t quite pack the punch that this week’s foe does. Mt. Carmel hasn’t even been pressed in two playoff wins to date and the Caravan certainly look capable of keeping that string going again in this matchup.

Pick: Mt. Carmel