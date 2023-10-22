2023 IHSA playoff pairings: First round information for Kane County Chronicle teams

Class 7A

No. 26 Brother Rice at No. 7 Batavia (8-1)

When: TBA in Batavia

About the Crusaders: The Crusaders back in the postseason for a fifth straight season, the second under coach Casey Quedenfeld. They reached the 8A state title game in 2018, the state semifinals the following two playoffs and the quarterfinals last year. Brother Rice made the playoffs after winning its last two games against Montini and St. Rita to reach five wins. Two of Brother Rice’s losses came against Loyola and Mount Carmel, the top-ranked teams in the 8A and 7A AP polls, respectively. Nazareth, another team the Crusaders lost to, received votes in the latest 5A poll. Navy commit Randall Nauden is an explosive running back who can burst for a long run or pick up critical yards. His pass-catching abilities are also hard to stop Brother Rice has had to revamp its defense without junior linebacker Christian Pierce, who is out for the season with an injury and holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Texas and Illinois. The Crusaders have also been without two defensive line starters and have a young secondary.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia ran through the DuKane Conference with an undefeated 7-0 slate. Their lone loss was a one point nail-biter to Lincoln-Way East back in Week 2, but this is a team that has plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball to make a run to Normal. Senior quarterback Ryan Boe put a bow on a phenomenal regular season with a 14-for-20, 360-yard and six-TD effort against Glenbard North Friday night. The Bulldogs have phenomenal depth at running back with Charlie Whelpley (516 yards, 7 TDs), Nathan Whitwell (349 yards, 7 TDs) and Zach Granberg (434 yards), while Pat McNamara, Luke Alwin, CJ Valente and Isaiah Brown all are capable of explosive plays. Defensively, the Bulldogs’ front seven is arguably best in the conference with Jordan Buckley, Cody Heeringa and Malachi Smith anchoring the defensive line, while SIU commit Ben Fiegel (67 tackles), RJ Bohr (41 tackles) and Ben Brown (36 tackles) headline the linebacker corps. Add in a secondary that is led by Kyle Porter (49 tackles) and Chase Osborne (61 tackles), and the Bulldogs are primed for a deep run.

Up next: The winner plays either Lincoln-Way Central and Jacobs in the second round.

No. 10 Chicago (Senn) (6-3) at No. 7 Geneva (7-2)

When: TBA in Geneva

About the Bulldogs: This is the second consecutive postseason appearance for the CPS league Senn. They ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak to climb out of a three-game skid.

About the Vikings: Geneva was a handful of plays away from possibly 8-1, if not undefeated. The Vikings’ two losses to Wheaton North and Batavia were by a combined four points, so be wary of what the record says. Offensively, QB Nate Stempowski has been extremely reliable and effective as both a passer and with his legs. Standout four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor has apparently been hobbled by an injury and has missed the last few weeks, so his availability moving forward is uncertain. In the meantime, Troy Velez (348 yards) and Michael Rumoro (392 yards) both have found success in the rushing attack, while tight end Michael Loberg has produced nicely. Defensively, Rocco DiLeonardi (34 tackles, three sacks) headlines the group up front, while standout linebacker Tommy Diamond (42 tackles), when healthy, has gotten the job done. Senior defensive back Charlie Winterhalter (65 tackles) led the defense in tackles and as anchored that unit all season long.

Up next: The winner faces Lake View or Lake Forest in the second round.

No. 17 St. Charles North (6-3) at No. 16 Bradley Bourbonnais (6-3)

When: TBA at Bradley Bourbonnais

About the North Stars: St. Charles North closed the regular season with a 20-10 loss to Geneva Friday night, but have shown the ability to put together solid stretches of winning football. Led by junior QB Ethan Plumb, the offense can put points up in a hurry with an experienced wideout corps led by Jake Mettetal, Anthony Taormina, Aedan Hayes and tight end Jake Furtney. The rushing attack has been steady with Joell Holloman as well. Defensively, Furtney is the standout as a linebacker/edge rusher that is complemented by Jesse Moreno and Angelo Bradley. Julio Sanchez has also flashed the last few weeks. Jaden Harmon is a reliable and athletic safety on the back end of the defense. Keep an eye on linebacker Aidan McClure, who had three interceptions in week eight.

About the Boilermakers: Bradley ended the regular season with a tough 42-41 loss to Lincoln-Way Central in OT. This is the second consecutive season the Boilermakers have qualified for the postseason. Bradley has scored at least 38 points in all but two of its games.

Up next: The winner faces either Normal or Argo in the second round.

Class 6A

No. 9 Kaneland (5-4) at No. 8 Riverside Brookfield

When: TBD

About the Knights: Kaneland’s three losses this year have come to three teams that are a combined 25-2 heading into the postseason. They led in the fourth quarter in each of those games against Washington, Morris and Sycamore. The Knights have qualified for six straight postseason and have only missed the playoffs three times since 1995. The Knights have proven explosive on offense even against the best defenses. Sycamore gave up more than seven points this year twice - once was to the Knights. Morris gave up more than 20 points once - it was in a 43-33 win over Kaneland.

About the Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield closed the year winning four straight as an independent. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs seven times since 2014, playing in 6A each time. They last won a playoff game in 2015 when they reached the quarterfinals. The teams met in last season’s playoffs, with No. 7 Kaneland winning 35-14 before losing to Prairie Ridge in the second round.

Up next: The winner faces either No. 1 Lake Zurich (8-1) or No. 16 Crystal Lake Central (5-4) in the second round. Belvidere North, Amundsen, Wauconda or Grant await in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A

No. 9 Rochelle (7-2) at No. 8 St. Francis (7-2)

When: TBA in Wheaton

About the Spartans: St. Francis took care of business against Nazareth in convincing fashion to close the regular season and could be primed for a run deep into the postseason. Ball State commit QB Alessio Milivojevic has been one of the best quarterbacks in the western suburbs all season long with over 2,000 passing yards and 23 TDs. RB TyVonn Ransom also has proved to be an effective sidekick. Defensively, LB Dom Beres, a four-year varsity member, racks up tackles and headlines a defense that also includes Evan Marre (47 tackles) and Ryan Palmeri (44 tackles). The Spartans have found ways to win down-to-the-wire games over the past month of the season, so they’re very tested for late game situational football.

About the Hubs: Rochelle enters on a four-game win streak, including a 30-20 win over Richmond Burton Friday night. The win marked the Hubs’ first conference title since 2004, ending a streak of four conference titles for R-B. RB Grant Gensler is one of their top rushing options, who had 90 yards, while freshman Dylan Manning ran 17 times for 110 yards in the win. This is the third consecutive season in a row the Hubs have clinched the postseason.

Up next: The winner faces either Sterling or Chicago (Payton) in the second round.