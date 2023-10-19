Record Newspapers Preview Capsules for Week 9

Southwest Prairie Conference West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego East 35, Oswego 21 (2022)

About the Wolves: Oswego East will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after its 13-8 Week 8 loss at Yorkville. The Wolves have won two of the last three crosstown meetings since Oswego won the first 15. Oswego East’s defense has kept it in most games, but the offense has had its share of inconsistencies and has scored a total of 46 points in four SPC West games. Three turnovers at Yorkville last week were costly. Sophomore running back Jasiah Watson, who split time with senior Christian Martyn last week, holds a lot of promise for the future.

About the Panthers: Oswego, after a 4-0 start, has dropped three of its last four games after a 13-10 loss at Minooka last week. Junior QB Brett Connolly was 12 for 18 for 148 yards and an interception. Michael Kelly had six receptions for 105 yards. The Panthers are hopeful to have a few injured players back in the fold this week. Oswego’s defense has been tremendous all season, giving up 70 points, the fewest of any team in the SPC West, but the offense has scored a total of 17 points in the three losses. The Panthers are already headed back to the playoffs after last season’s rare occasion missing out, but would like a win here to avoid the unenviable spot of being a 5-4 team in the Class 8A bracket.

FND Pick: Oswego

Plainfield North (4-4, 3-1) at Yorkville (5-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 24, Yorkville 0 (2022)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has banked its hopes on being able to keep teams off the scoreboard, and it’s hard to argue with that as it had its second shutout of the season to get back to the .500 mark. But the offense has been a problem, leaving the Tigers with little other option than allowing opponents to next to nothing defensively. Plainfield North has allowed just 81 points, but has scored just 82.

About the Foxes: Yorkville, which enters Week 9 in a three-way tie with Minooka and Plainfield North atop the SPC West, seeks its first conference championship since 1989 when the Foxes were members of the Interstate Eight. The Foxes are riding a three-game winning streak, in large part due to its defense. That unit came seconds away last Friday from allowing zero points for the second consecutive week. Ben Alvarez had a pick-six, one of three turnovers forced in a 13-8 win over Oswego East. Senior QB Michael Dopart has thrown for 1,092 yards and eight TDs. Josh Gettemy has rushed for a team-high 478 yards and Dom Coronado has a team-best 26 catches for 331 yards and four TDs.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue

Marengo (4-4, 3-2) at Plano (4-4, 2-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marengo 32, Plano 7 (2022)

About the Indians: Marengo beat Sandwich 38-31 last week. The Indians can make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year if they win. RB Isaac Anthony leads the Indians with 716 rushing yards. QB David Lopez had a big game last week with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. WR Alten Bergbreiter returned from a neck injury that kept him out three weeks to catch nine passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

About the Reapers: Plano is coming off a 16-0 loss to Rochelle last week. The Reapers are led by RB Waleed Johnson, who has passed 1,000 yards rushing and averages 7.5 per carry. Plano expects to have junior Amari Bryant, out since the La Salle-Peru game Week 4, back in the lineup which provides a breakaway runner to complement Johnson. The Reapers are trying to make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven years. Armando Martinez, Logan Scheich and the Plano defense have been pretty stout. The Reapers shut out Rochelle in the second half last week after posting back-to-back shutouts in Weeks 6 and 7.

FND Pick: Marengo

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 crossover

Sandwich (5-3) at Woodstock North (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Indians: Sandwich lost to Marengo 38-31 last week. RB Simeion Harris leads the team with 838 rushing yards and RB Nick Michalek has 558 yards. Sandwich did not have a team last year because of low numbers, but is headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Indians will look to get back on track heading into the postseason, and get a more favorable playoff draw, after back-to-back losses to Rochelle and Marengo.

About the Thunder: North lost to Kaneland 28-7 last week. FB Kaden Combs was bothered by an injury earlier and had two strong running games since returning. He leads the Thunder with 356 yards. WR Max Dennison has a team-high 16 receptions, with five touchdown grabs.

FND pick: Sandwich.