IHSA football playoff outlook for Kane County Chronicle teams

There’s one week left to earn playoff qualification. Here are Kane County Chronicle area teams stand before Week 9 kicks off.

Locked in

The Bulldogs have the 0-8 Glenbard North Panthers to close the regular season, so depending how the first half goes, they could be sitting many key players in preparation for next week. Batavia has already locked up the DuKane Conference title, and their lone blemish is a one-point loss to Lincoln-Way East Week 2. Depending how the bracket breaks in their favor, they could be looking at a date in Normal after Thanksgiving.

The North Stars already clinched their spot in the dance. Now, it’s about finishing strong with the playoffs ahead. They will face Geneva, who is also in the dance, to close the regular season. Their offense has put up 40 points in the last four games, and their defense has played just as well. This is a team capable of winning in a shootout.

St. Charles North quarterback Ethan Plumb keeps the ball during a home game against Batavia on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Like the North Stars, Geneva is firmly in after a win over St. Charles East last week. After starting 5-0, the Vikings stumbled slightly, but those losses are by a combined four points. This is a team capable of making a run, depending how the bracket breaks. It starts with the excellence of Nate Stempowski at quarterback and feeds all throughout the team from there. The Vikings will be a dangerous matchup for whoever is next in a few weeks.

The Spartans went through a gauntlet of tough opponents in the CCL/ESCC, and down-to-the-wire finishes, but could breathe easier with a 42-6 win over Leo last Friday that clinched a playoff bid. The 2022 Class 4A semifinalists, with impressive wins over St. Laurence, Joliet Catholic, IC Catholic and St. Rita, are headed to the postseason for the fifth straight time under head coach Bob McMillen.

-- Josh Welge

Kaneland's Dominick DeBlasio tries to split two Sycamore defenders during their game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Sitting comfortably

The Knights need one more victory to secure their spot in the postseason, while LaSalle-Peru will be looking to spoil their chances this Friday. The big question is whether or not QB Troyer Carlson will be available after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. Dom DeBlasio started for them last week, but the Knights do have running back Aric Johnson to rely on as a terrific ball carrier.

One more to go

The Rockets, who haven’t clinched the postseason since 2014, are fighting for their playoff hopes with a 7-1 Huntley team in their way. BC did give itself a chance with a gutsy 17-14 overtime win over Hampshire last week, but this will be a tall task. The Red Raiders haven’t scored less than 25 all season other than their loss to Prairie Ridge in mid September.