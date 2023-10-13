Steve Soucie’s Week 8 games to watch: Pivotal conference games on tap

Conference championships still hold weight with programs around the state.

Considering that as long as you have six teams in your league a conference title also comes with an automatic bid to the IHSA playoffs, those titles have a practical implication as well.

There are 61 conferences around the state that meet that designation and there are a number of Week 8 games that will decide who takes home the conference hardware.

Those races aside, there are 80 teams around the state trying to lock up playoff eligibility, with many of those 80 facing one another in the quest to pick up that very important fifth win.

There’s another 75 teams trying to fend off that fifth loss. Like the previous group, some of those teams are running directly into one another in Week 8.

All and all, there’s plenty of reason to lock in on the results of Week 8.

Here’s a look at some of the top games in Week 8:

Palatine (5-2) at Barrington (7-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Palatine lost two of its first three games, but very quietly the Pirates seem to have things back in order as we head down the stretch. Barrington has managed to get through its first seven games unscathed but there have been some close calls along the way.

Byron (7-0) at Dixon (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Byron has flattened nearly every thing in its path this season, averaging over 60 points a game. Dixon, albeit a lot more quietly, has also been stacking up the wins. Dixon obviously has a big mountain to climb here but this will almost certainly be the best test Byron has seen in the regular season to date.

Wheaton Academy (6-1) at Aurora Christian (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday: There’s been a lot of excitement at the top of the brand new Chicagoland Christian Conference this season and odds are the champion of the league’s inaugural season will come from the outcome of this contest.

Oswego (5-2) at Minooka (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday: A clash of the Southwest Prairie Conference’s likely best offense (Minooka) and likely best defense (Oswego) and something has to give. The outcome will likely play a big a part in who ultimately wins the conference crown, a race that at the moment is quite muddled.

East St. Louis (5-2) at Edwardsville (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday: A Southwestern Conference showdown that has recently become dominated by East St. Louis, but the Tigers enter this game with as much swagger as they have had in years and they’ll need it to deal with all the tools East St. Louis has at its disposal.

Other games of note: Geneseo at Quincy; Glenbard South at Glenbard East; Carterville at Murphysboro; Forreston at Durand-Pecatonica; Morton at Dunlap; Sesser-Valier at Johnston City; York at Lyons; Newman Central Catholic at Kewanee; Hillcrest at T.F. North; Annawan-Wethersfield at ROWVA; St. Laurence at St. Rita; Normal Community West at Peoria; Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East