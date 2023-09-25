What we learned in Week 5: Cluster around the .500 mark likely won’t get cleared up

Sixty-five teams kept their ledgers clear through the first five weeks of the season.

There are a lot of usual suspects on that list such as Mount Carmel, Lincoln-Way East, Richmond-Burton, Maroa-Forsyth and Lena-Winslow.

There are also some teams making appearances for the first time or after an extremely long hiatus such as Morton, T.F. North, Stark County, Roxana and West Aurora.

One conference, the Northwest Upstate Illini, has three undefeated teams in Lena-Winslow, Durand-Pecatonica and Forreston.

Those 65 teams are what the state characterizes as “playoff-eligible” as they have already netted five wins. But if trends are to be believed, five wins should be enough to get you into the 2023 playoff field once it’s shaped after nine weeks.

Some of those trends can be parsed out by simply looking at a chart of where wins have been distributed thus far.

Win total Teams at that win level 5 65 4 85 3 101 2 99 1 86 0 62

The undefeated (5-0) total isn’t out of the ordinary. But the number of teams (150) that fall in the first two categories (5-0 or 4-1) is significantly lower that in years past.

The next group of teams (3-2 or 2-3) is exceptionally large and it seems likely that the number of teams around the .500 mark is only going to increase.

Traditionally, it has taken five wins to ensure you even have a chance to make the playoff field. Last year, we had the first at-large four win team qualifier in Buffalo Grove. Could we see more this year?

There are 498 teams that are playoff eligible this season, and 256 will eventually earn playoff spots. Through five weeks, the state has only 251 projected to reach the traditional five-win mark, and due to some unique rules in select Chicago Public League divisions, a small handful of teams from the CPL won’t qualify even if they finish above .500.

Why is this happening?

Conferences usually start to establish a relatively routine pecking order by this time in the season. But for many, a clear cut stack isn’t happening. Instead of having two or three teams at the top, three or four teams in the middle, and two or three teams at the bottom of a larger conference, many are finding their teams are congregating in the middle.

Using the CCL/ESCC as an example, just four teams (Montini, Loyola, Mount Carmel and IC Catholic) have gotten through the first five weeks unscathed, and half of the league’s 24 teams find themselves with either two or three losses.

Scenarios like this are setting up for an almost unbelievable amount of games with

Conference stronghold

The CCL/ESCC deservedly gets a lot of credit for being a very strong conference.

But the SouthWest Suburban Conference has something going on that even that venerable league can’t match.

All 10 of the league’s teams, dividing into Blue and Red Divisions, find themselves above the .500 mark heading into Week 6.

The pack is unquestionably led by Lincoln-Way East. But the rest of the league is throwing haymakers on a weekly basis at one another and nobody can afford to take a week where they don’t fully throw down the accelerator.

There’s even a hypothetical way all 10 of them could earn playoff berths, but it would be an impressive and chaotic needle to thread.

Considering neither league qualifies for an automatic playoff berth (neither division contains the minimum six teams to earn that distinction), it would almost be fitting if the league somehow pulled it off though.

Some clarity from the CPL

The CPL changed its qualifying structure this season and some of the changes weren’t completely confirmed until recently.

The CPL placed 16 of its more competitive programs in a large Red Division, where its seven league games would all be played from inside its 16-team ranks. So far, most of the division teams are beating up on one another rather than separating themselves. Only two teams, Morgan Park and Amundsen, have gotten through the first five weeks with less than two losses. Both teams are 4-1.

This will likely lead to less qualifiers from the Red Division in the long run.

In the White Divisions, the rules are also different. Four of the divisions (White Northwest, White Southwest, White South Central and White West) potential qualifying teams must not only meet the IHSA standards with wins and playoff points but also finish in the top four of its conference race.

One other division, a 10-team grouping known as the White Central, will only send the top two finishers in the conference race regardless of overall win/loss record.

In the long run, the new alignment could end up meaning five or six fewer CPL qualify for the postseason than usual. Twenty-six CPL schools advanced to the playoffs last season, only two, Morgan Park and Kenwood, advanced past the second round.