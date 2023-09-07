Record Newspapers Preview Capsules for Week 3

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Plano (2-0, 0-0) at Sandwich (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sandwich 36, Plano 7 (2019)

About the Reapers: Plano rode the big-play ability of Waleed Johnson to its second win last Friday. The Reapers’ standout rushed for 210 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown – and had another TD run called back – and caught a TD pass in Plano’s 29-0 win over Manteno. Armando Martinez threw for 65 yards and a TD and had a team-high seven tackles. Plano has outscored its two opponents a combined 30-0 in the fourth quarter. Plano lost the last meeting between these two teams, in 2019, but won five of the six rivalry games before that.

About the Indians: Sandwich, in its return to varsity football, is off to a rousing start with a 42-19 win over Peotone last Thursday. Sandwich’s wing-T has been in full throttle through two games. Simeion Harris rushed for 187 and two TDs against Peotone and the Indians rushed for 393 yards as a team. Sophomore quarterback Brady Behringer also threw the first touchdown pass of his varsity career to Calvin Lane Jr. as Sandwich broke open a one-point halftime game. This is the 112th meeting between these rivals dating back to 1897. Sandwich leads the series 55-52-4, and won the last meeting 36-7 in 2019. This is the first time Sandwich has hosted Plano since 2017.

FND Pick: Sandwich

Southwest Prairie Conference crossover

Plainfield Central (1-1) at Oswego (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego 42, Plainfield Central 3 (2019)

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central grinded out a win over Metea Valley in Week 2 as Mason Smith came up big on both sides of the football. Smith scored both of the Wildcats touchdowns in a 15-12 victory and with Metea Valley driving late in the contest for a potential game-winning score, Smith also squelched that out with an interception. Plainfield Central’s offense is still finding its footing, but the defense certainly had a bounce back performance after being roughed up against Lincoln-Way West in Week 1.

About the Panthers: Oswego entered the season as something of a wildcard as the pedigreed program fell back to a 3-6 record a year ago. There’s been nothing wildcardish about the Panthers through two weeks as they have played dominant football thus far, particularly on defense. Through two games Oswego has allowed just seven points, against two solid Class 8A-level opponents (Neuqua Valley and Andrew). Jeremiah Cain had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown catch, and an interception in last week’s 31-7 win over Andrew. Noah Vera rushed for 155 yards on 21 carries.

FND Pick: Oswego

Plainfield East (0-2) at Oswego East (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oswego East 34, Plainfield East 20 (2022)

About the Bengals: Plainfield East showed some scrap in a Week 2 loss to Waubonsie Valley, but simply put the offense has to find a way to put a few more points on the board. The Bengals scored just a touchdown in Week 2 and most of the 20 points they netted in Week 1 came well after the outcome was decided in Bradley-Bourbonnais favor. Plainfield East’s lone touchdown was scored on a quarterback sneak from Brandon Parades, but moving forward, Parades will likely need to be more of a dual threat if the Bengals are to make progress.

About the Wolves: Based on its recent track record its a little surprising to see Oswego East sitting with an 0-2 record but the breaks simply haven’t fell its way yet. Lincoln-Way West edged out the Wolves with a late field goal, while the game simply got away from them in a loss to Waubonsie Valley in Week 1. Oswego East gained over 300 yards offensively and forced three turnovers against Lincoln-Way West, but mistakes like a blocked field goal returned for a TD added up to a second loss. Oswego East can’t afford to drop to 0-3 with a daunting divisional schedule awaiting them in weeks 5 through 9, so urgency will be required.

FND Pick: Oswego East

Joliet West (1-1) at Yorkville (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Yorkville 12, Joliet West 9 (2019)

About the Tigers: Joliet West hung in for awhile in Week 2, but eventually did what most opponents do in the regular season when Morris is involved and succumbed. Juan Rico continues his ascension into being a solid quarterback and leader for the Tigers as he tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another showing that his conversion from safety has been a success. The Tigers continue to be fairly proficient in the air, something that will be put to the test against a sturdy Yorkville defense.

About the Foxes: Uncharacteristic mistakes doomed Yorkville in a Week 2 loss to New Trier, where it typically sturdy defense surrendered back-to-back long touchdown plays in the second quarter to allow the Trevians to run away and hide for victory. Yorkville’s running attack was also stymied as leading rusher Josh Gettemy was hemmed in for just 38 yards on 13 carries. The Foxes also lost quarterback Michael Dopart to a fourth quarter injury but Foxes coach Dan McGuire indicated he expects Dopart to play in Week 3. Dopart threw for 144 yards and a TD to Eli Walton.

FND Pick: Yorkville