2023 Record Newspapers Football Capsules for Week 2

Nonconference games

Andrew (1-0) at at Oswego (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Andrew 33, Oswego 28 (2022)

About the Thunderbolts: Andrew, coming off a 7-4 season, beat Thornwood 49-6 in Week 1. The Thunderbolts have made four playoff appearances under eighth-year coach Adam Lewandowski. Andrew beat Oswego last year with a score in the final minute. Michael McDonough, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior offensive lineman, has six offers including Illinois, Purdue and Boston College.

About the Panthers: Oswego opened eyes with an impressive 13-0 shutout at Neuqua Valley in Week 1. Junior linebacker Mikey Claycombe had six solo tackles and three assists and Carson Cooney had four solos and an assist to lead a strong defensive effort. Junior Brett Connolly, who got the call at quarterback, was 6 for 9 for 76 yards and Noah Vera ran for 61 yards and a TD. Tanner Stumpenhorst kicked two field goals. The Panthers no doubt remember last year’s close loss at Andrew and want to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego

Lincoln-Way West (1-0) at Oswego East (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way West 14, Oswego East 6 (2022)

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West formed an alternate plan of attack for Plainfield Central in Week 1. Incumbent starting quarterback Cole Crafton had not completed enough preseason practices to be eligible to play because of conflicts with his summer baseball schedule, but the Warriors got a stellar performance from reserve quarterback Chase Hetfleisch, as he put a new-look Warriors offense through the paces in a 41-7 win. The Warriors also appear to have put together a nice two-headed monster at the running back position with Joey Campagna and Jahan Abubakar, as both scored two touchdowns. Abubakar needed just six carries to rack up 107 rushing yards.

About the Wolves: Oswego East is young at some key positions, namely quarterback with sophomore Niko Villacci, and that inexperience perhaps showed in a 28-7 loss at Waubonsie Valley, which was winless a year ago. The Wolves committed a number of penalties, had two interceptions and their offense was unable to sustain drives for much of the game. Sophomore running back Jasiah Watson did impress in spurts with 94 rushing yards and Oswego East’s lone touchdown. The Wolves also need to shore up their tackling defensively which struggled in the second half against Waubonsie.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Oswego East's Jasiah Watson (13) carries the ball against Waubonsie Valley during a football game at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

New Trier (0-1) at Yorkville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First known meeting

About the Trevians: New Trier had a tough assignment in Week 1, losing 30-12 to Hersey. New Trier’s points came on a safety, a 45-yard field goal from Nikola Dugandzic, and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Donnelly to Benjamin Zieziula in the final minute. New Trier is coming off a 5-4 season and has made the playoffs six times since 2014 under head coach Brian Doll. Players to watch include defensive tackle/offensive lineman Liam Fitzgerald, a Brown commit, and 6-foot-4 tight end Miles Cremascoli, who holds an offer from Bowling Green.

About the Foxes: Yorkville got its season off to a rousing start with a 30-6 win at Plainfield South. The Foxes showcased quite a balanced offense, as quarterback Michael Dopart was 11 for 17 for 145 yards and two TDs and Josh Gettemy’s 56 yards leading Yorkville’s 150-yard output on the ground. Yorkville’s defense held Plainfield South to eight rushing yards, junior Bryce Griffin recording a team-high five tackles, while junior Jack Ferguson had two interceptions including a 75-yard pick six. Yorkville will christen its new artificial turf field with a home game against a new nonconference opponent on its schedule.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Peotone (1-0) at Sandwich (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Peotone 17, Sandwich 7 (2015)

About the Blue Devils: Peotone, which finished 5-5 season, beat Rantoul 53-6 in Week 1. Peotone has made three consecutive playoff appearances and four total in head coach Apostolos Tsiamas’ eight seasons. The additions of FB/LB Jayden Rodriguez and new starting QB Ruben Velasco have the Blue Devils excited about their backfield, running behind All-Illinois Central Eight Conference OL/DL Landen Hamm. “We feel our backfield is as strong as it’s been in a long, long time,” Tsiamas said. “We actually have decent depth at our skill positions for a change. We have a lot of new faces up front.”

About the Indians: Sandwich made a triumphant return to varsity football with this past Saturday’s 34-14 win over Manteno, the program’s first since 2019. The Indians piled up 430 yards of offense, all on the ground, with junior Simeion Harris accounting for 178 of the yards and two TDs. Sophomore Nick Michalek had 14 carries for 119 yards. Defensively, Caleb Jones had a 24-yard interception return for a TD. Sandwich will need to clean things up offensively as its schedule toughens, as the Indians lost two fumbles and committed three turnovers total in the Manteno win that was even for a half.

FND Pick: Peotone

Plano (1-0) at Manteno (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plano 45, Manteno 22 (2022)

About the Reapers: Plano rode a spectacular individual performance from senior running back Waleed Johnson to a come-from-behind 33-20 win over Ottawa in Week 1. Johnson ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a go-ahead 30-yard TD pass from Armando Martinez in the fourth quarter. Martinez also had a team-high seven tackles at linebacker. This matchup provides a golden opportunity for the Reapers to be 2-0 going into next week’s rivalry game at Sandwich.

About the Panthers: Manteno hung with Sandwich for a half, but eventually got worn down by Sandwich’s wing-T running game. A run defense shredded for 400-plus yards on the ground seems tailormade for another huge game for Johnson to run wild. Manteno quarterback Connor Harrod threw for 203 yards and two TDs against Sandwich.

FND Pick: Plano