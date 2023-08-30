Daily Chronicle football previews: Week 2

Nonconference

Plainfield South (0-1) at DeKalb (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: DeKalb won last year’s meeting 48-14 in Plainfield.

About the Cougars: Coach Jake Brosnan lost his first game at the helm of Plainfield South, 30-6 to the Barbs’ former Northern Illinois Big 12 conference mates Yorkville. The Cougars did end up in the playoffs last year, finishing 6-4 after a first-round loss to Loyola Academy, the eventual Class 8A state champion.

About the Barbs: The 42-7 loss to Sycamore was only the third loss of 33 or more points since 2019, and the other two came against Naperville Central in 2019 and the spring of 2021. The Barbs’ last loss of 35 points or more was in 2015 when they were eliminated by Montini in a Class 6A quarterfinal, 49-14. Not to say there weren’t bright spots against the Spartans. While the run game had a hard time getting things going, sophomore quarterback Cole Latimer was 17 of 24 for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He led a touchdown drive in less than a minute to close the first half with a pair of passes to fellow sophomore Davon Grant, cutting the score to 14-7 at the intermission.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

Sycamore (1-0) at Simeon (0-1)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Gately Stadium.

Last matchup: First matchup

About the Wolverines: For the second week in a row Simeon is going to be facing a top-flight defense after a 12-6 loss at Wheaton Warrenville South. Last week, Te’Shon McGee powered the Wolverines’ attack with 93 rushing yards. Quarterback Keshaun Parker struggled, throwing two interceptions and fumbling in the loss. Coach Derrick Hunter took over after Dante Culbreath announced at the start of fall practice he was stepping down. Hunter, the defensive coordinator last year, had the Simeon defense in great form, anchored by NCAA Division I prospects Christopher Burgess and Mikeshun Beeler along the line. The Wolverines have qualified for every postseason since 2001 and all but two since 1985.

About the Spartans: Diego Garcia had a monster game for the Spartans on both sides of the ball in a Week 1 win over DeKalb, with nine tackles and two sacks out of his linebacker spot plus 16 carries for 60 yards. Junior quarter Burke Gautcher threw just two passes, a shovel pass for two yards and a 55-yard strike to Teague Hallahan to put an exclamation point on things in the fourth quarter. Garcia buoyed a defensive charge that allowed 176 total yards in the game and negative-8 rushing yards. It’s Sycamore’s first trip to Chicago since 2017, a 70-8 win over Robeson in Week 3 at Gately.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Kaneland (0-1) at Wauconda (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won the last meeting, 40-18, in 1996.

About the Knights: For two in a half quarters, coach Michael Thorgesen got the defense performance he had hoped for as Kaneland led Washington by two scores to start the year. But The Panthers scored the next 21 points for the 33-27 stunner. Quarterback Troyer Carlson had a huge game for the Knights, throwing for 289 yards and a score and rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown. Aric Johnson was on the receiving end of both of those. Thorgesen said he liked the effort Friday, and most of the mistakes on film were correctable, leaving him optimistic about a stronger showing in Week 2.

About the Bulldogs: Wauconda has made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1991-1992 according to the IHSA website, and will be looking to make it three in a row for the first time. They came from behind last week for a 14-10 win against Hinsdale South, with Connor Vanselow ripping off touchdown runs of 37 and 38 yards. Hinsdale South drove to the 10 late in the game but the Bulldog defense held in the win.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wauconda

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston (1-0, 1-0 BNC) at North Boone (0-1, 0-1 BNC)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Cogs were 41-19 winners at home.

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston had the shutout going until the final six minutes and the running clock in full effect in a 44-8 win at Rockford Christian in Week 1. Brady Brewick had three touchdowns in the win, Nathan Fowler added a fumble recovery, Nolan Kline had an interception and Tyler Atterberry had a strip sack, picked up by Ryan Swider. As strong as the defensive performance was, the Cogs failed to pick up the shutout. They recorded one last year, 19-0 at Oregon. Last year, the Cogs were 41-19 winners at home against North Boone.

About the Vikings: North Boone opened the year with a 6-0 double-overtime loss at Oregon. Jack Christensen threw for 164 yards, completing 15 of 35 passes and tossing two crucial picks, including one in the second overtime. Heading into the season, the Vikings were considered one of the better passing attacks in the BNC. Oregon was as well, and the North Boone defense was able to keep them in check with just 27 passing yards.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man

Hiawatha (0-1) at Milford (0-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First matchup

About the Hawks: Hiawatha dropped its first game under head coach Kenny McPeek as the Hawks look to return to the eight-man playoffs for the third straight year. They’ll have to get past a Milford team that’s been in eight-man much longer and has made every eight-man postseason. Blake Wiegartz ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns last week in a 58-26 loss to South Beloit. Tommy Butler was a bright spot for the defense with a forced fumble and an interception. Lucas Norvell ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.

About the Bearcats: Milford opened the season with a 22-14 loss to Martinsville at home. The Bearcats finished up last year 8-3, losing to Amboy in the second round of the eight-man playoffs. The loss isn’t exactly common for the Bearcats, who won at least nine games in 2018-2019, their first season in eight-man. They’re 13-5 in the last two regular seasons combined.

FND pick: Milford