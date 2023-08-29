Friday Night Drive Week 2 Power Rankings: Massive overhaul in the Top 10

There’s always considerable movement after any preseason poll once results are finally recorded.

But to say there was simply natural, expected movement in the Friday Night Power Rankings would be underestimating the situation.

There was guaranteed to be at least one loss by a team near or at the top of the rankings with the former No. 1 and No. 3 teams squaring off.

The former No. 1 East St. Louis ceded that position to Mount Carmel in the showdown game, but they were far from the only highly-ranked team that found themselves on the wrong side of the ledger after the weekend’s dust cleared.

The top five was restacked and a new team cracked into that rarified air as Batavia moved up two spots from No. 6 to No. 4.

Nazareth (previously No. 5), Palatine (No. 8) and Warren (No. 9) all fell in Week 1, all still hold precarious places in the Top 25, but barely.

The biggest riser was Barrington. Previously unranked, Barrington’s win over Warren brought the Broncos immediate acclaim.

Other newcomers to the Top 25 were St. Charles North (No. 15), Kankakee (No. 18) and Marist (No. 25).

Here are the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: